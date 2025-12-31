BJP MLA R Ashok accused the Congress government of creating a 'Bangladeshis Hub' in Bengaluru's Kogli Fakir Colony after a demolition. He claimed the area could become a terror hub, while the govt cited illegal construction on a garbage dump.

BJP Alleges 'Bangladeshis Hub' Creation

BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashok on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government has been creating a 'Bangladeshis Hub' in Karnataka, while visiting the Kogli Fakir Colony, where houses were recently demolished during an anti-encroachment drive. "A man named Wasim has created this area. He is a rowdy sheeter. They are 100 per cent Bangladeshis... This Congress government is creating Bangla hubs in Karnataka. These will become terrorist sleeper cells, and drug mafias...," Ashok said.

During the media interaction, he also showcased two copies of the area as presented on Google Maps, and highlighted how last year the area was completely green with no construction of houses, compared to now, when the area is swamped in illegal sheds. "They are saying that they have been staying here for the last 24 years...This is the Google map from one year back, as you can see, everything is green, there is no house...Now all are red," he said.

NIA Probe Demanded

Meanwhile, BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan echoed similar thoughts, saying that the illegal immigrants from West Bengal who first entered Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and later on reached Karnataka, have created a "mini-Bangladesh" in the state. He further urged the NIA to conduct their background checks and to deport them immediately. "These are people who have come illegally from Bangladesh. They have systematically created a mini-Bangladesh here. They come from West Bengal and then make a soft landing in some neighbouring states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and then later infiltrate into Karnataka... Their backgrounds should be checked, and they should be informed that they are immediately deported, and that the strictest possible action is taken against them. The NIA should investigate the background of each and every individual..." he said.

Government Cites Illegal Construction, Promises Relocation

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the Kogilu Fakir Colony to inspect the situation. He said that the government had been giving solid waste management for 9-10 years. "They have built all the houses on the garbage dump, some people are mixing politics... The Kerala government has gone out to show sympathy to the minorities, but here, everyone is cheering me. Some people have taken money and built illegal houses..." he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has detailed the ongoing demolition of illegally built houses in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, stating that at least 164 sheds have been demolished following notices to residents. He stated that after verifying all residents, genuine evictees who lost their homes will be accommodated at Byappanahalli. (ANI)