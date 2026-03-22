BJP leader Prakash Reddy criticised Rahul Gandhi's tweet on inflation as 'immature' and 'provocative.' Reddy claimed Gandhi's statement lacked scientific explanation and was intended to mislead people for political gain ahead of elections.

BJP Slams 'Immature, Ignorant' Statement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy on Sunday criticised Rahul Gandhi over his recent "immature, ignorant and provocative" remarks on inflation. Reddy futher said that without a proper scientific explanation, no one can say inflation will increase.

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Addressing reporters, he said, "Leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi's tweet is unfortunate. His statement is an immature, ignorant, and provocative statement... it is a political statement. How can a person without the proper scientific explanation say that India will go into inflation, and inflation will increase?... We strongly condemn the Rahul Gandhi statement. It's only to mislead the people of this country or to divert the issues from the different failures. He wants to make this an election agenda, but people of this country are well aware of it."

Rahul Gandhi's Inflation Warning

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns on X about rising inflation and its impact on the Indian economy. On X, Rahul wrote," The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices--these aren't just numbers; they're clear signals of the inflation to come. The government may call it "normal," but the reality is: Production and transport will become more expensive MSMEs will be hit the hardest Prices of everyday items will go up FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market."

"In other words, it's certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family's pocket. And it's just a matter of time--after the elections, prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG will be hiked too. The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy--just empty rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying--it's what's left on your plate," Gandhi added.

After that, his remarks sparked a response from BJP leader Prakash Reddy, who accused him of misleading people. (ANI)