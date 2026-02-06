BJP's Nitin Nabin attacked Kerala's LDF and UDF, accusing them of halting development through corruption and appeasement politics. He claimed both fronts work to undermine Sanatana Dharma and vowed that BJP would lead a change in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Friday lauched an attack on Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliances in Kerala, accusing them of undermining Sanatana Dharma and hindering the state's progress, asserting that BJP would protest against their actions. While addressing the Booth Presidents' Conference in Karukutty, Ernakulam, Nabin said, "For years, the politics of development here could have been taken forward, Kerala could have been moved forward in the direction of making it a top state. But both these parties, whether it is UDF or LDF, have worked to stop the development here by wrestling for power one after another. The youth here, who could have made a leading contribution to the development of this state by moving forward, were stopped. But I can say that today Kerala is standing at that turn where the youth are going to lead this storm of complete change."

Accusations of Corruption and Appeasement

He accused them of complicity in corruption and appeasement politics, calling them an "anarchic government.", expressing confidence that people would side with the BJP ideology. "We have seen that through the collusion of these two, there has been an anarchic government here, a government immersed in corruption, and we have seen the height of politics of appeasement. If we take all their actions to the public, then definitely the public will stand with this change." Nabin accused. "I say that if we go among the people by exposing the corruption and appeasement of both fronts, the people will surely accept the ideals put forward by the Bharatiya Janata Party with both hands." he added.

LDF, UDF Accused of Being 'Anti-Sanatana'

Taking further aim at UDF and LDF, Nabin claimed that both of them work to hurt Sanatan Dharma and its traditions, accusing their "partners" of working towards the same goal. "We see how UDF and LDF are competing to become fully anti-Santana. On one side, UDF openly make agreements and works with parties such as the Muslim League and at the same time, also stops us from reading Ramayana.", Nabin claimed.

Sabarimala Controversy

"LDF, along with corruption, didn't even leave Lord Ayappa. I will say, accomplices of LDF and UDF, in this country, have worked to harm Sanatana traditions and sentiments.", he added, stating that there are many examples and cited the Tamil Nadu state government, he alleged that they are working to stop the 'Deepam Poojam'. Expressing confidence in Kerala citizens, he said, "Now they want to use Sabrimala for their political gain, but the people of Kerala would not fall for their facade." He further expressed the resolve to punish those involved in the Sabarimala gold theft, stating that he believes it was carried out by the UDF and LDP. "BJP workers will take to the streets to protest against this", he stated.

Kerala's Potential Hindered, Alleges Nabin

He also criticises them for hindering the state's development despite its rich potential in fields like Ayurveda and science. "This land is rich in natural beauty, Ayurveda, sports, science, and all fields. But despite this, the two parties here, by taking power one after another, have only exploited its vast potential and worked to keep Kerala backward in its development.Kerala is a progressive state. This land is rich in many things, including our great Ayurveda and science. But the two fronts have ruled Kerala one after another and hindered the development of the state." (ANI)