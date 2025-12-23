Newly elected BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is visiting his home state Bihar for the first time since his appointment. State BJP President Sanjay Saraogi termed the visit 'historic' as the party plans a grand welcome for its leader.

As the newly elected BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is set to visit Bihar for the first time since taking over the party's responsibilities, Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday emphasised the significance of the visit, saying, "history is going to be written today."

Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Saraogi said, "It is a big day for us. History is going to be written today for Bihar and the BJP unit of the state. Our National Working President is coming home. BJP karyakartas from across the state are coming to Patna to welcome him. We will give a grand welcome to our leader..."

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Bihar today to participate in various party programs and interact with workers and elected representatives. This marks his first visit to the state after being elected as the party's National Working President. Nabin is the youngest working president ever elected in the party, at 45 years old. He also serves as the Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar Cabinet.

Nabin's Itinerary in Patna

According to a statement from the party, on the first day of his visit, Nabin will visit the famous Hanuman Temple at Rajbanshi Nagar, Patna at 1:05 pm for darshan and puja. He will then pay floral tribute to Bharat Ratna Baba Sahab Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue at Bailey Road at 1:50 pm, followed by paying floral tribute to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's statue at Income Tax Roundabout at 2:00 pm. At 2:15 pm, a welcome and felicitation ceremony will be held in his honour at Miller High School, Veerchand Patel Marg, where he will address the gathering.

In the evening, he will call on Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at 4:00 pm, and hold a crucial meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and state party officials at the Atal Auditorium, Party Office at 7:30 pm.

A Strategic Generational Shift

The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President on December 14, marking a significant generational shift in the party's leadership. According to BJP sources, his selection is closely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The BJP leadership aims to ensure that, by 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, the party has a mature, experienced leadership in place. With this objective, the party has begun grooming young leaders well in advance. This move is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the party's organisational structure and recognise talent from various states. Nabin, a 45-year-old Bihar minister and five-term MLA, brings rich experience in governance and party organisation to the role. (ANI)