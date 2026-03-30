BJP National President Nitin Nabin announced his resignation as Bankipur MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. His statement ends speculation as the NDA in Bihar considers a new Chief Minister face for the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday confirmed that he will resign from his position of Bankipur MLA after being elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar.

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Nitin Nabin's statement comes amid rumours of him not tendering his resignation while the NDA in Bihar delves into the new Chief Minister face after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also got elected as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Nabin Reaffirms Commitment in New Role

Sharing a post on X, Nitin Nabin recalled his political journey in Bihar and reaffirmed his commitment to his new role as Rajya Sabha MP. He wrote, "Today, I am resigning from my position as the elected member from the Bankipur constituency of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Through the new role the party has given me, I will remain ever ready and committed to the development of my area and Bihar. The unbreakable bond I share with my workers and the people of Bihar will endure forever, always providing me with new energy, inspiration, and guidance."

"Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I will continue to strive tirelessly toward realising the dream of a developed India and a developed Bihar by 2047," he added.

Both Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin were elected as members of the Rajya Sabha following the biennial elections on March 16. A public representative, as per the Constitution, is not allowed to hold membership in two Houses.

बांकीपुर और बिहार के मेरे सभी परिवारजन एवं कार्यकर्ता साथी, जनवरी 2006 में पिताजी के आकस्मिक निधन के बाद पार्टी ने मुझे पटना पश्चिम से उपचुनाव लड़ने का अवसर दिया और दिनांक 27 अप्रैल 2006 को मैं पहली बार पटना पश्चिम क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित होकर सामाजिक एवं राजनीतिक जीवन की शुरुआत… pic.twitter.com/IHhLpd0aJD — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) March 30, 2026

Recalls Two-Decade Political Journey

Recalling becoming an MLA in 2006 after his father's demise, Nitin Nabin added, "All my family members and party worker comrades from Bankipur and Bihar, After the sudden demise of my father in January 2006, the party gave me the opportunity to contest the by-election from Patna West, and on April 27, 2006, I was elected for the first time from the Patna West constituency, marking the beginning of my social and political life. Over the past 20 years, I have made continuous efforts to nurture, beautify, and advance this constituency--built by my father, the late Nawin Kishore Prasad Sinha--with a familial spirit on the platform of development."

Expresses Gratitude to Leadership and People

He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for appointing him as a minister in Bihar. He wrote, "I have always worked with dedication for the development of my area and Bihar. As a result, the god-like people here have blessed me with the fortune of service by electing me as their representative to the House for five consecutive terms. Whether inside the House or outside, I have used both platforms to raise the voice of my area and the people of Bihar and to find ways to resolve their problems. As a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, I had the opportunity to learn a great deal from many senior MLAs on both the ruling side and the opposition. I have resolved many important issues of my area based on suggestions from the people and workers."

"Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the Honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, when the party gave me the opportunity to serve as a minister in the Bihar government, I succeeded in implementing several key decisions, policies, and schemes. For this, I express my gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister ji. I have always said that the people not only told me their problems but also showed me the path to solving those problems. The workers have held my hand like a brother, a family member, and a guardian, bringing me to this position today. I assure the people of Patna and Bihar that I will always honour the familial affection they have given me," the X post read.

Nitish Kumar Resigns as MLC

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has officially resigned from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). The resignation letter was formally submitted to the Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat today by JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi on behalf of the Chief Minister. (ANI)