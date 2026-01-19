The BJP's National President nomination process began with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and others present. National Working President Nitin Nabin is set to file his nomination and is the likely successor to JP Nadda for the party's top post.

The nomination process for the election of the Bhartiya Janata Party's new National president began at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda, and other senior leaders on Monday.

Party Bigwigs Grace the Occasion

The event was graced by senior Ministers, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, among others.

Alongside BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, among others, arrived at the party headquarters ahead of the nominations.

Nitin Nabin Frontrunner for President's Post

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin, the BJP's National Working President, is all set to file his nomination for the top post today.

Election Timeline

The nomination process is scheduled to take place between 2 pm and 4 pm, followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers from 4 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 6 pm, and the national election officer will issue a press statement at 6:30 pm.

Potential for Generational Shift

Nitin Nabin is currently 45 years old. He was appointed as the national working president on December 14, 2025. Now, the party is likely to make him the national president, succeeding JP Nadda. If this happens, he'll be the youngest ever to hold the post.

The elevation of Nabin will also mark a huge generational shift for the party as it gears up for critical elections this year and next.