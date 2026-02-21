BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Summit, terming it a 'naked dance' and 'violent anarchy' to defame democracy. Other BJP leaders echoed the condemnation, calling the act shameful and a national disgrace.

BJP slams 'violent anarchy'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday condemned the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit, stating that Congress believes in defaming "vibrant democracy with violent anarchy." Ridiculing the Congress protest as "a naked dance," he said that the Opposition party must change its thinking, or it will be ruined.

"Recently, at the AI Summit, where heads of nearly twenty countries and representatives from 118 countries were present, you performed a naked dance... They believe that through their violent anarchy, they can destroy, disturb, and defame a vibrant democracy. Therefore, they must break free from this thinking. Otherwise, they will continue to ruin themselves every day..." the BJP leader told ANI.

'Chronology of criminal actions'

The BJP leader further listed several instances of Congress protests, calling the chronology "Congress's criminal actions by choice." He said that Congress held a campaign in 2015 when several heads of state of African countries were in India, adding that a similar instance happened in 2019-20 when Congress members held a protest to safeguard the citizenship of minorities and Muslims while the US President was in India. "This chronology of Congress's criminal actions is not by chance, but by choice... In 2015, when the heads of state of approximately 54 African countries were in India, a very prestigious and historic summit was underway... What was happening at that time? An award-return campaign was underway... In 2019-20, when the US President and his delegation were in India, and all sorts of important issues were being discussed, what was going on at that time?... Some of our sisters were made to sit there in Shaheen Bagh to defame the entire world, claiming that the citizenship of minorities and Muslims in India is under threat...," he noted.

'Shameful act, betrayal of India's image'

Additionally, BJP Leader Basavaraj S Bommai called the protest "most shameful" and said that Congress has disgraced the country with their 'shirtless' protest, adding that the nation will never forgive Congress and Rahul Gandhi. "... The conduct of Congress workers during the AI Summit was most shameful. Congress has reached such a phase that they resorted to removing their clothes simply to attract attention. In doing so, they have disgraced the country, disgraced India and Bharat. People will never forget or forgive Congress and Rahul Gandhi for this futile act against the nation. It is truly shameful," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called the Indian Youth Congress protest "a betrayal of India's image." "On behalf of the Goa government, I condemn the way Congress, due to its low-level politics, sent its young workers to this AI Summit, and the way they have taken off their clothes and protested... This is a betrayal of India's image...," the CM said.

Protest details and arrests

In the protest held at the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital, the Youth Congress members removed their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with the protest and sent them into a five-day police custody. (ANI)