Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of pursuing a "compromise mission" that prioritized personal and foreign interests over national welfare, describing Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi as a "puppet of foreign powers".

Speaking to the media, Nabin unleashed a string of accusations against the Nehru-Gandhi family, alleging a legacy of betrayal, ranging from Tibet to Rahul Gandhi's meetings with anti-India elements abroad.

Nabin Alleges 'Legacy of Betrayal' from Nehru to Rajiv

"I'm sharing with you information about how the Gandhi family's compromise mission continued. How the entire Nehru-Gandhi family has always protected its interests by compromising with the people of the country. There was a time when Nehru himself said that 45 crore people are a liability for me... We all know his relationship with the foreign powers... You have also seen Rahul Gandhi, how he acts as a puppet of foreign powers... We all know how Nehru, in 1954, handed over India's rights in Tibet to China," claimed Nabin.

"We all know how Nehru, in 1954, handed over India's rights in Tibet to China... We all remember that the US Ambassador admitted that the CIA funded Congress's election campaign... If you look at Rajiv Gandhi's compromise mission, you can see how he used his defence service deals to strengthen his personal bank accounts," he added.

Sonia Gandhi's UPA-Era Role as 'Super PM' Slammed

Nabin further accused the party of running a "parallel government" during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era and compromising national interests for foreign funding.

Nabin alleged that between 2004 and 2014, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wielded unconstitutional power as a "Super PM" through the National Advisory Council (NAC). He claimed this structure was designed to bypass the official cabinet, effectively fulfilling a "compromise mission" that undermined the authority of the then-Prime Minister.

"Sonia Gandhi, who became the Super PM between 2004-14 through the National Advisory Council and ran a parallel government and cabinet. At the same time, funding for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese government was provided under the Compromise Mission," he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi Accused of Meeting Anti-India Elements

Shifting his focus to Rahul Gandhi, Nabin claimed, "Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and meets anti-India people and does cheap politics in India at their behest."

