Telangana BJP Chief Condemns Adulterated Ghee

Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday condemned the reported use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddus, describing the act as a grave insult to religious sentiments and a threat to public safety.

Speaking to ANI, N Ramchander Rao said, "The Ghee adulterated case in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu has now taken a different turn with the people reacting to the findings by the FSL and other agencies about the adulteration."

"The hazardous material used in the making of laddu is a serious matter because people believe and people have the faith to accept that laddu as the prasad, and you adulterate them and that too ghee without the milk. The law should take its own course of action. Whoever was responsible for it, the law is taking its course, but the earlier government, which was in power, should also take the onus of it, and they should apologise to the people," N Ramchander Rao added.

Supreme Court Dismisses Related Plea

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to appoint a one-member committee to examine the report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged adulteration of ghee used in preparing 'prashadam laddus' at the Tirupati Temple in Tirumala.

Swamy had argued that once the Court had directed an SIT probe and the matter was under its consideration, the State could not initiate a parallel exercise. He contended that the one-member panel would overlap with the ongoing criminal proceedings. (ANI)