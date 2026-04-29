BJP's Jairam Thakur credits central leadership for poll success in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, claiming Mamata Banerjee's 'misrule' is ending. PM Modi lauds the party's 'spectacular performance' and 'record win' in West Bengal.

BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the party had attained success in assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry due to the party's central leadership and efforts of party workers. He also said that the "misrule" of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is coming to an end. "What is most important is that Mamata Banerjee's misrule in Bengal is coming to an end... The entire country and West Bengal are breathing a sigh of relief," he claimed.

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PM Modi Hails 'Spectacular Performance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. He said the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections will be remembered forever. In a post on X, he said the BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts of party workers over generations. He said the BJP will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society.

"The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," PM Modi said.

"BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party," he added.