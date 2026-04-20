BJP's CR Kesavan slams DMK and Congress, calling them 'traitors' who betrayed women's empowerment. He praised PM Modi's commitment to 'Nari Shakti' and said a vote for the DMK alliance is a vote against women ahead of the TN polls.

BJP Slams DMK-Congress Over Women's Empowerment

With a few days left for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, BJP leader CR Kesavan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, accusing them of "betraying the cause" of women's empowerment. He also highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards women's empowerment and likened the DMK and Congress to "treacherous traitors, Mir Jafar and Ettappan."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Congress and the DMK, like the treacherous traitors Mir Jafar and Ettappan, betrayed the noble cause of women empowerment... History will remember the courage of conviction and conscience PM Modi displayed in trying to ensure that the women of our country, the Nari Shakti who make up half the population, get their deserved rights..."

'Congress Neglected Women's Rights'

The BJP leader accused the Congress of neglecting the rights of women. "During the 60 years that the Congress was in power, it never bothered about women's reservation... In fact, they overturned the Shah Bano verdict, inflicting injustice on women and disempowering women's rights... But take their families: Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 100 % reservation in Parliament... But people from poor, humble and simple backgrounds who come up in public life by merit will be denied..."

'Modi's Vision for Developed Tamil Nadu'

He also said, "People have realised that PM Modi's vision of a developed India also constitutes a developed Tamil Nadu and he was very clear that for a developed Tamil Nadu, we need women in important positions for decision-making to ensure the growth of the country... Every vote for the DMK Alliance is a vote against women and women's empowerment..."

Tamil Nadu Electoral Contest

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.