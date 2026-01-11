Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar praised party workers for their dedication in the Thiruvananthapuram polls. Union Minister Amit Shah called the victory a stepping stone to forming a BJP government and protecting the state.

BJP Chief Praises Workers' Dedication

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday expressed pride in the party's performance in the recently concluded Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections, praising the commitment and dedication of BJP workers in the state. Chandrasekhar was addressing a gathering attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which he recalled Shah's visit to Thiruvananthapuram six months ago to launch the BJP's "Mission 2025." He said the party remained united and worked with focus, leading to the election outcome. "Six months ago, Amit Shah came to Thiruvananthapuram and inaugurated the BJP's Mission 2025. As he had said then, we stood united and achieved the election result. This election was crucial, and that is how we worked. I have conducted elections in many states, but I have not seen workers in any other state who work with the same sincerity as the BJP workers in Kerala. I am proud of that," he said.

'Stepping Stone to Form Govt in Kerala': Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the BJP's success in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, calling it a stepping stone rather than the party's final objective. He said the BJP's ultimate aim is to form a government in Kerala, establish a BJP Chief Minister, ensure comprehensive development, protect the state from anti-national forces. "Victory is not our goal... but a stepping stone towards achieving our goal... Our ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister... Our goal is to make Kerala fully developed... and to protect Kerala from anti-national forces... to protect the power of faith that has existed in Kerala for centuries," Shah said.

Shah added that the NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is best positioned to achieve these goals and align Kerala's progress with the vision of a developed India by 2047. He said a developed India is possible only through a developed Kerala. "The people of Kerala also believe that the UDF and LDF cannot accomplish these three tasks; only the NDA, led by Narendra Modi, can do so... Narendra Modi has envisioned making this country a developed India by 2047... I have come here today to tell the people of Kerala that the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala," Shah said.

VV Rajesh Elected Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

BJP State Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor VV Rajesh was elected Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on December 26, marking the BJP's breakthrough in Kerala's urban politics. BJP's VV Rajesh has become the first Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing 51 votes with support from 50 BJP councillors and one independent councillor. UDF's KS Sabarinathan got 17 votes, LDF's RP Shivaji 29.

Meanwhile, GS Asha Nath was elected as the Deputy Mayor on the same day. (ANI)