BJP's Behala Paschim candidate Indranil Khan urged the Election Commission for fair polls, stating BJP won't be scared by TMC's 'hooliganism'. He accused TMC workers of vandalising a BJP office, alleging police inaction and an impending TMC defeat.

BJP Candidate Alleges TMC Hooliganism, Urges Fair Polls

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP candidate for the Behala Paschim constituency, Indranil Khan, on Monday called on the Election Commission to ensure that the public exercised their franchise without any fear. He further said that people of West Bengal are "peace-loving" and added that the BJP will not be intimidated by the alleged hooliganism of the TMC, predicting the ruling party's defeat in the elections. Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "It is the duty of the police and the Election Commission of India to ensure that the public casts their vote freely. The people of West Bengal are peace-loving. TMC is going to lose the elections. We will not be scared by the hooliganism of the TMC."

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Allegations of Office Vandalism

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, tensions flared in the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency after BJP candidate Indranil Khan alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers vandalised the party's election office. "They are afraid of the impending defeat in Behala Paschim Assembly. The TMC candidate of Behala Paschim Assembly, Ratna Chattopadhyay, a sitting MLA herself, and her goons of TMC vandalised the BJP office... It all happened in front of Kolkata police officers... They protected and ensured the vandalism of the BJP office. It has been three hours, and still the central forces are not visible here..." Khan alleged.

High-Stakes Electoral Contest

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)