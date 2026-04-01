BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud said the BJP government's 'holistic approach' to Naxalism, viewing it as a social and developmental issue, led to mass surrenders and a decline in Naxal activities, especially benefiting tribal communities.

BJP's 'Holistic Approach' to Naxalism

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Tuesday said that the BJP government adopted a 'holistic approach' to deal with Naxalism, viewing it not just as a law and order issue but also as a social and developmental challenge.

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He said that the government's strategy focused on addressing the concerns of tribal and underprivileged communities, which helped in bringing down Naxal activities over time.

Speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Naxalism, he said, "The statement of Amit Shah about Naxalism was how the BJP government was determined to deal with it..." He further explained that the government did not treat Naxalism only as a policing issue but looked at broader factors.

"The BJP government did not see it (naxalism) as only law and order. They saw it as a social, developmental, and tribal issue. Because the BJP government took a holistic approach, thousands and thousands of Naxals have surrendered. That is the commitment," he said.

Development and Decline in Violence

Goud also highlighted that tribal and weaker sections were the most affected during the long period of Naxal violence, "Because in the long history of Naxalism, the tribals and downtrodden sections were the most affected, either by the violence or because of the oppression."

He added that development in tribal and forest areas has led to a significant change in people's mindset, contributing to the decline of Naxalism. "Now, with these measures, the rapid development in the tribal and forest areas has brought a very dedicated change in the mindset of the people, and that has resulted in the decline of Naxalism," Goud added.

He also credited the central leadership for these efforts, "We must thank Amit Shah, the BJP government and PM Modi for their efforts to see it as a holistic issue."

Naxalism Eradicated from Bastar: Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism, that Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar and the region is now on the path of progress. (ANI)