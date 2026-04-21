BJP leader Gourav Vallabh condemned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for calling PM Modi a 'terrorist' during a Tamil Nadu rally. Vallabh termed the remark inappropriate, while Kharge later clarified he meant Modi 'terrorises' political opponents.

Gourav Vallabh Slams 'Inappropriate' Remark

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Tuesday strongly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them inappropriate and condemnable.

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Reacting to the statement, Vallabh said the language used by the Congress chief reflects poorly on a party that governed the country for decades. Vallabh told ANI, "The party which ruled for 55-60 years, look at the language of the head of that party. He is saying that the elected Prime Minister of India is a terrorist, and the entire Gandhi family is sitting quietly. I think he is speaking according to the script that Rahul Gandhi had given to Mallikarjun Kharge... The people of India are rejecting you, Mallikarjun Kharge, so will you speak ill of the elected Prime Minister of India?... Whoever is listening to this abuse, they will respond to this abuse through EVM in the coming elections."

Context of Kharge's 'Terrorist' Jibe

The row erupted on the final day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu during a speech by Mallikarjun Kharge. While criticising the AIADMK for its perceived proximity to the BJP, Kharge questioned how they could align with "Modi, who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality.

Kharge invoked the ideals of Periyar, Ambedkar, and Annadurai, arguing that the BJP's policies, specifically regarding delimitation, threaten the principles of justice and equality. "I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Kharge Clarifies Statement

When pressed on his choice of words, Kharge later clarified his statement, claiming he meant the Prime Minister "terrorises" political opponents using central agencies. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist... What I mean... is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands."

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)