BJP's Dilip Ghosh and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju have slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over West Bengal's law and order. The criticism follows the Malda incident where judicial officers were reportedly held hostage.

BJP Slams TMC Over Law and Order

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, Dilip Ghosh, on Saturday expressed serious concern over the law and order situation in West Bengal, citing recent violent incidents that have drawn nationwide attention. Speaking to ANI, Kharagpur Sadar BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh said, "The kind of incidents happening in Bengal are a matter of concern for people across the country...Mamata Banerjee said that people are coming from outside and committing these crimes. What does her government do? What does the police do?..."

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On Friday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also slammed the West Bengal government over the Malda incident, asserting that it "doesn't believe in the Constitution" and perceives itself to be "above the judiciary and Supreme Court." "The TMC government in West Bengal doesn't believe in the Constitution of India. TMC thinks it is above the judiciary and the Supreme Court. One must follow the rule of law and follow the Constitution. TMC, being frustrated, is taking the law into its hands. The people of West Bengal are ready to punish the TMC government in Bengal," he told ANI.

The Malda Incident

The Malda incident triggered a major political storm in the state after seven judicial officers, including three women, were reportedly held hostage by villagers on April 1. The standoff arose following mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Furthermore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to instigate unrest in Malda, alleging that outsiders were brought in to provoke violence.

Mamata Accuses BJP of 'Conspiracy'

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, with parties gearing up for the upcoming state Assembly elections. As West Bengal assembly elections near, on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to get the upcoming polls cancelled and impose President's rule in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP plans to "cancel the elections and capture Bengal forcefully". "You (BJP) have tried to provoke people in many ways. The plan is to cancel the elections. If that happens, nobody will have the right to vote. They will capture Bengal forcefully. ECI has snatched away my powers and has imposed a 'super President's Rule' with the help of the Home Minister and the Governor," CM Banerjee said.

Upcoming Polls and Past Results

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. In the 2021 elections, the Trinamool Congress had secured a landslide victory with 213 seats, while the BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats. Congress and the Left Front had failed to win any seats in the last polls. . (ANI)