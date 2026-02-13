BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'unethical conduct,' questioning if the Congress leader is planning India's partition for power. Dubey has sought a parliamentary inquiry and linked Gandhi to the 'tukde-tukde gang' and Soros.

Reiterating his "unethical conduct" allegations against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has questioned whether the Congress MP was "planning India's partition for the sake of gaining power." In a post on X, Dubey shared documents which he described as "accusations" against the Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to as the "ringleader of the tukde-tukde gang." "My accusations against Soros, the Ford Foundation, and the ringleader of the "tukde-tukde gang" Rahul Gandhi Ji are these, for which I have sought permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker to debate. Is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha planning India's partition for the sake of gaining power?," Dubey wrote on 'X'.

Dubey seeks parliamentary inquiry

Dubey earlier wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the House to constitute a dedicated Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate Rahul Gandhi's "unethical conduct" following his recent speech in Parliament.

In the letter addressed to Birla, Dubey cited constitutional responsiblity to highlight the misdemeanours of the Congress leader, saying that he has become a major part of the "Thuggery gang to de-stabilise the country from within." He alleged that Gandhi is an active member of the "Ford Foundation," which is a very notorious organisation, further claiming that it funds all of Gandhi's lavish foreign travels.

Call for termination of membership

Speaking to ANI yesterday, Dubey said that he has moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi, while accusing him of misleading the country. Dubey is seeking termination of the Congress MP's parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader on contesting elections. "I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi challenges BJP

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has challenged the BJP-led Central government to "bring a privilege motion" against him, asserting his commitment to fighting for farmers.

His remarks come after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that Bharatiya Janata Party members in the Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements". (ANI)