Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, campaigning in Assam, praised the state's transformation under the BJP. He sharply criticised Congress for its historical 'Maha Paap' (great sins) of neglect, misgovernance, and injustice towards the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has underscored the remarkable transformation of Assam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while sharply criticising the Congress party for what Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described as decades of neglect, misgovernance, and injustice toward the state.

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According to a press release, Chouhan discussed his long association with Assam while speaking at a sizable public rally in Rangia on Saturday in support of BJP candidate Bhavesh Kalita. He recalled a period when the state struggled with fear, insurgency, and seriously inadequate infrastructure. He noted that areas once inaccessible due to poor road conditions and security concerns have now witnessed unprecedented growth, connectivity, and stability, making Assam a source of pride for the entire nation.

Chouhan Slams Congress for 'Maha Paap' Against Assam

Chouhan accused the Congress of committing five historic "Maha Paap" against Assam, the repercussions of which, he said, were felt for decades. He stated that during the time of Partition, there was a proposal to merge Assam with Pakistan, which was averted only due to the determined efforts of Gopinath Bordoloi. Referring to the 1962 Chinese aggression, he alleged that the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru left Assam vulnerable, leading to panic and disorder, particularly in Tezpur. He further claimed that Congress, driven by vote bank politics, allowed large-scale infiltration that threatened Assam's identity, culture, and ecological heritage, including sensitive regions such as Kaziranga. He also criticised the party for failing to adequately honour Assam's towering personalities, noting that leaders like Bordoloi were not accorded timely national recognition, while cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika received due recognition only recently owing to efforts of the BJP government, the release added.

Additionally, he alleged that during the Assam Movement, democratic voices, especially those of students, were suppressed through force.

Broader Critique of Congress Party

Launching a broader critique of Congress, Chouhan stated that the party has historically undermined democratic values and continues to operate through what he termed "parachute leadership", where power is inherited rather than earned through grassroots engagement. As per the statement, he alleged that the party's opposition to key national initiatives is often driven by narrow political considerations and vote-bank compulsions.

Commenting on the current political scenario, he remarked that Congress is facing deep internal divisions and a leadership crisis, describing the situation in Assam as a "Raja versus Rajkumar" power struggle. He further alleged that the recent political entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has coincided with growing instability within the party, with several leaders reportedly distancing themselves and many others waiting to exit. According to him, the party today stands fragmented, directionless, and disconnected from the aspirations of the people, the release further read.

BJP's 'Double-Engine' Government Achievements

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led governments, Chouhan emphasised that Assam's transformation is the result of the "double-engine government" working in synergy at the Centre and the State. He pointed to significant improvements in law and order, expansion of infrastructure across road, rail, and air networks, transparent and merit-based employment generation exceeding initial commitments, and the rapid growth of healthcare and educational institutions.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to secure land rights for marginalised communities, including tea garden workers, and to curb illegal encroachment, stressing that Assam's security is intrinsically linked to national security.

Focus on Inclusive Development and Women's Empowerment

Focusing on inclusive development, Chouhan reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring permanent housing for every eligible family under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, stating that no citizen should be compelled to live in temporary or inadequate housing.

He also underscored the importance of women's empowerment, noting that schemes such as direct financial assistance to women heads of households have significantly improved socio-economic conditions. Reaffirming the government's vision, he stated that efforts are underway to ensure that every woman becomes a "Lakhpati Didi" within the next five years, thereby strengthening families and contributing to holistic societal progress.

Vision for a Prosperous Assam

Chouhan expressed confidence that Assam is firmly on the path of sustained development, dignity, and opportunity under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the emergence of a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous India is reflected in Assam's progress and reaffirmed the BJP's unwavering commitment to further accelerating this transformation. (ANI)