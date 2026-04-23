UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak accused the TMC of creating chaos during West Bengal polls, stating violence was expected. The comments came after TMC and AUJP supporters clashed, prompting the BJP to file complaints with the Election Commission.

BJP Accuses TMC of Poll Violence

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday alleged that violence was expected during West Bengal polls and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of creating chaos, while stating that the BJP has filed complaints with the Election Commission. Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, "It was well expected that during the polls, TMC's goons could cause chaos, and they proved it right. BJP has already submitted written complaints to the Election Commission as well. They're just doing things irrationally because they know that BJP will win big this time...TMC will have to leave for good."

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TMC and AUJP Supporters Clash

The comments came after Trinamool Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir's supporters violently clashed with each other on Thursday over the crude bomb incident. The supporters used lathis to attack each other, pelted stones and damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road.The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence.

This comes after Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area today, where the crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. Humayun Kabir organised a sit-in protest, alleging that a police officer lathi-charged his supporters in the night and demanded the removal of the officer. He also urged EC to take action against the TMC workers involved in the clash today.

The Election Commission sought a report from DM/DEO on the tensions in the Nowda tension between Humayun Kabir and TMC workers, ECI officials said.

Security personnel were deployed to control the situation as tensions escalated between party workers and police during the polling process. The police were forced to use mild lathi charge to dispel some of the crowd, but denied that the situation was out of hand.

High-Stakes Battle in Bhabanipur

Meanwhile, the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal has turned into a hot pot of politics, witnessing a high-voltage clash between the two heavyweights, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Bhabanipur constituency is witnessing a repeat clash between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1,956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, as MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat. In Nandigram, Adhikari is contesting against TMC's Pabitra Kar.

High Voter Turnout in Phase 1

West Bengal is seeing a mega voter turnout even during the first few hours of voting. The voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 41.11 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Paschim Mednipur district recorded a high turnout of 44. 68 percent followed by Jhargam at 43.71 per cent and Bankura at 43.22 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malda at 38.22 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)