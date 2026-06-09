Former IPS officer and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao criticised Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge for not initiating legal action over death threats, arguing it sets a bad example and makes citizens feel insecure.

Bhaskar Rao Criticises Priyank Kharge

Former IPS officer and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday criticised Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over his remarks regarding death threats he allegedly received after assuming office, saying the minister should have ensured strict legal action against those responsible.

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In a post on X, Rao questioned why Priyank Kharge had not initiated action to identify and prosecute the alleged perpetrators despite publicly speaking about receiving threats. "Honable Priyank Kharge has publicly mentioned that he has received two death threats after assuming charge as Home Minister. He has not set the law into motion to detect the perpetrators, thereby burking a cognizable and non-bailable offence. Citizens will feel insecure as he has no seriousness about grave offences," Rao wrote.

He further alleged that such statements could send a wrong message to the public and law enforcement agencies. "This will give room to criminals to intimidate people and police will refuse to take action as the grand Home Minister has set an example. DK Shivakumar should guide his Home Minister not to indulge in such immature, misleading and wrong statements," Rao said.

Honable @PriyankKharge has publicly mentioned that he has received two death threats after assuming charge as Home Minister. He has not set the law into motion to detect the perpetrators thereby burking a Cognizable and Nonbailable Offence. Citizens will feel insecure as he has… — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) June 9, 2026

Arrest Made in Death Threat Case

The BJP leader's remarks come amid a controversy surrounding alleged threats against Priyank Kharge. On Sunday, Karnataka Police arrested a 48-year-old man, identified as Sudhir Bangera, for allegedly posting casteist remarks and issuing a death threat against the minister on social media.

Kharge had earlier shared a screenshot of the alleged social media post on X, claiming that he was being targeted soon after taking charge as Home Minister. "It hasn't even been 48 hours since I assumed charge as Home Minister, you are already showing your fear, anxiety and uneasiness," Kharge had said, while accusing the BJP of encouraging such behaviour. (ANI)