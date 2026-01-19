BJP's Pradeep Bhandari hailed the IMF's forecast of India's 6.4% growth in 2026-27, attributing it to PM Modi's leadership. He countered Rahul Gandhi's criticism, asserting that the Indian economy is 'alive and punching'.

BJP Applauds IMF Projections, Credits PM Modi

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday praised the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) estimate of India's economic growth by 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027. He credited the upward trajectory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "reform-driven leadership."

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha considered the Indian economy as "dead" while it's "alive and punching."

Sharing a post on X, Bhandari wrote, "Big thumbs up to Indian Economy & PM Narendra Modi Ji's (@narendramodi) reform-driven leadership. IMF latest projection on India...FY26 & FY27 India will continue to be fastest growing major economy. Another sad day in office for Rahul Gandhi & Congress who consider Indian economy dead while it's ALIVE & PUNCHING!"

— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) January 19, 2026

India to Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy

The BJP leader's remarks come in the wake of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest projections, which have again highlighted India as the fastest-growing major economy in the world for the fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

The IMF estimated India's economic growth at 7.3 per cent in 2025, followed by 6.4 per cent in both 2026 and 2027, significantly outpacing global and advanced-economy averages.

India is set to retain its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy over the next two years, even as global growth shows signs of moderation, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook Update released in January 2026.

On the contrary, the world economy is projected to expand at 3.3 per cent in 2025 and 2026, before easing slightly to 3.2 per cent in 2027. India's robust outlook is underpinned by resilient domestic demand, sustained public investment, and a gradual recovery in private capital expenditure.

Compared to other major economies, India's growth trajectory remains notably stronger: the United States is projected to grow at 2.4 per cent in 2026, China at 4.5 per cent, and the Euro Area at a modest 1.3 per cent.

Among emerging and developing Asian economies, India continues to lead, outpacing regional peers and contributing significantly to Asia's projected 5.0 per cent growth in 2026. The IMF noted that, as a group, emerging market and developing economies are expected to grow by 4.2 per cent in 2026, well below India's projected pace.

Upward Revision and Future Outlook

"In India, growth is revised upward by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent for 2025, reflecting the better-than expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter. Growth is projected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027 as cyclical and temporary factors wane," the IMF said.

Inflation to Return to Target Levels

The IMF said inflation in India is expected to return to near-target levels (2-6 per cent) after a marked decline in 2025, driven by subdued food prices.

Global Economic Context

On the global economy, it said headwinds from shifting trade policies are offset by tailwinds from surging investment related to technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), more so in North America and Asia than in other regions, as well as fiscal and monetary support, broadly accommodative financial conditions, and adaptability of the private sector. (ANI)