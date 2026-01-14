BJP leader Aparna Yadav and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis express confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the upcoming BMC elections, highlighting strong public support, especially from women, and a development-focused campaign.

Aparna Yadav Cites Strong Public Support for Mahayuti

Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission and BJP leader Aparna Yadav on Wednesday expressed confidence over the BJP-Shiv Sena's prospects in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, citing strong public enthusiasm. Aparna Yadav said she observed a highly positive atmosphere at rallies, with strong participation from women. She noted that women voters were turning up in significant numbers and showing strong support for the ruling alliance candidates. "I came here to campaign, and I saw a very positive atmosphere here. I noted the enthusiasm among participants, especially the participation of women; there were many women at every rally. Their support for Mahayuti is very positive. This (Mumbai Mayor candidate) will be a joint decision; we can leave it to be decided in due course. But I also know that whatever the leadership decides, Mumbai will have one such Mayor who will do politics of development," she said to ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Fadnavis Confident of Decisive Victory

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will register a decisive victory in the ongoing local body elections across the state, asserting that voters have firmly aligned with the BJP-led coalition due to its development-focused campaign. Speaking on the civic polls covering 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Fadnavis told ANI that in "26 or 27 municipal corporations, the mayor will be from the BJP, Shiv Sena, or the Nationalist Congress Party - our alliance partners.""The people of Maharashtra have made up their minds. They are going to stand with our Mahayuti alliance," the Chief Minister said, adding that he had personally visited villages and major cities where elections are underway. "That's my assessment."

Focus on Development Agenda

Fadnavis stressed that the campaign remained firmly centred on development, despite attempts by the opposition to shift the narrative. "We didn't just hold rallies; we also did talk shows and roadshows. In every city, we consistently talked about development. Our opponents tried very hard to divert the election from the development agenda, especially in Mumbai, but we didn't get sidetracked," he said, adding that "80-90 per cent of our campaign was focused solely on development."

Elections a Reflection of Trust in Govt, PM Modi

He said the civic polls would reflect public trust in both the state government. "These elections will underscore the fact that the people have faith in the Maharashtra government, and the people of Maharashtra are with Prime Minister Modi. BJP across the country is one family. Whenever there is a victory anywhere, all the members of the family feel enthusiastic," he said. (ANI)