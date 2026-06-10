BJP State Secretary Amar Prasad Reddy has resigned from the party after 13 years, following Annamalai's exit. He stated his ultimate allegiance is to the people of Tamil Nadu, which he feels cannot be served within a national party's framework.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary Amar Prasad Reddy has resigned from his primary membership and all official roles. His departure, effective immediately, marks the end of a roughly 13-year tenure with the party and follows closely on the heels of former leader Annamalai's exit.

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'Allegiance Belongs to the People of Tamil Nadu'

In his letter, Reddy emphasised that his efforts and journey were never about a specific post but about the people. Explaining his decision, Reddy stated, "I have come to the understanding that this sacred duty to my people cannot be fully realised while bound by the structural mandates, constraints, and priorities of a national party framework. My ultimate allegiance belongs to the people of Tamil Nadu."

He added that his future endeavours will be focused on "political and social pathways that genuinely, fiercely, and uncompromisingly champion the rights, dignity, and future of Tamil Nadu. "Moving forward, my journey in public life will be guided entirely by this calling, pursued with a renewed sense of freedom and independence. For more than 100 days now, quietly and without seeking political mileage, our welfare initiative Amar Jana Seva has been continuously distributing food to the needy. Seeing the raw gratitude in the eyes of those we feed has reminded me of the purest form of public service. It is my firm intention to heavily expand this work, introduce broader grassroots public initiatives..." he said.

Recalling Contributions to BJP

Recalling his beginnings with the BJP when he was young, he emphasised that he has given the "prime of youth" and "unyielding dedication to building this movement from the ground up in Tamil Nadu".

"As the convenor of the Sports and Skill Development Cell, my team and I worked tirelessly to breathe life into our youth outreach. Initiatives like the Modi Kabaddi League became a phenomenon, bringing together more than 60,000 youngsters of our soil under our banner. The sheer force and structural success of what we built shook the political landscape so deeply that the ruling DMK was forced to react, hastily setting up their own sports cell in direct imitation of our model," he said.

He said that he leaves the party with highest respect for the ground-level cadres "who bled and marched alongside me", extending them his best wishes.

This comes days after Annamalai, who recently announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and launched a new political movement titled "Idhu Namma Iyakkam" (This Is Our Movement).