Odisha BJP's Abhilash Panda endorsed PM Modi's austerity suggestions, like natural farming and reduced fuel use, calling them vital for self-reliance amid the West Asian crisis and India's import dependency on items like oil and gold.

Odisha BJP Leader Backs PM's Austerity Measures

Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha President Abhilash Panda said the austerity measures suggested by the Prime Minister are important in view of the prevailing global situation triggerd by the West Asian crisis.

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"If we consider the situation of India now, it is dependent on imports for its daily necessities. Many things like oil and gold are imported from outside the country," Panda said while speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar.

He further stated that the Prime Minister had emphasised practices aimed at reducing economic pressure and strengthening the country's self-reliance. "The PM has said to practice natural farming, work from home and reduce our reliance on petrol to strengthen the economy of the country. These are important steps considering the current situation of the world," he added.

'India Secure Under PM's Leadership': Dilip Ghosh

His remarks came amid growing concerns over the impact of the escalating West Asia crisis on global supply chains, fuel prices and economic stability. Earlier today, West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh also backed the Prime Minister and said that despite global instability, India remains secure under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"The whole world is in chaos, and we are celebrating. People don't even feel that there is a war going on in the world. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country is safe," Ghosh said while speaking to ANI in Kolkata. Highlighting the economic situation amid the international crisis, he added, "The prices of diesel and petrol have not increased; people have been alerted that the situation is not good."

PM Modi's Appeal for Self-Reliance

The remarks come after PM Modi made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

Reducing Import Burden

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment. Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

Curbing Fuel Consumption

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.