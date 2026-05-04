Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet celebrated the BJP-NDA's performance in assembly elections with sweets. As trends indicated a strong showing across five states, celebrations also erupted in West Bengal, where the party is set for a majority.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers celebrated the BJP-NDA's performance in Assembly elections across four states and one Union Territory by sharing rasgulla and 'jhalmuri' at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

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A video shared by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office showed CM Gupta and ministers enjoying the sweets and snacks at the Secretariat premises. The celebrations came as counting trends indicated a strong showing for the BJP-NDA in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Assam.

Celebrations Erupt as BJP Gains in West Bengal

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar also joined the celebrations with the party's workers as the party gained a comfortable majority in the assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "The trends show the formation of a BJP Government in the state. 'Ram Rajya' has arrived in West Bengal."

The BJP workers distributed 'jhalmuri' and celebrated at the party office in Kolkata. A worker said, "PM always goes among the common man. He had 'jhalmuri,' and it is Didi who felt 'jhal' (spicy). She had even humiliated the 'jhalmuri wala' and said that an SPG personnel was made to sit there. Common people of the state have given her a befitting reply."

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that a "people's government" will soon be formed, signalling the end of Trinamool Congress's (TMC) political dominance in the state. Speaking to the reporters, Bhattacharya said, "...TMC's current political system has ended, and the people's government is going to be formed."

As the final tallies continue to be processed, the BJP is set to comfortably cross the halfway mark of 147 seats and emerge as the single largest party in West Bengal if current counting trends persist. This will increase the states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 21.

BJP-led NDA Ahead in Assam

As per trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Assam at 3:30 pm, the BJP has won 6 seats and is leading in 75 seats, the Indian National Congress is ahead in 20 seats with zero wins yet, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with 1 win and ead in 9 seats.

PM Modi to Visit BJP Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi later today as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam.

West Bengal Sees Record Voter Turnout

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%. (ANI)

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