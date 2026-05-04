The BJP-led NDA has won a third consecutive term in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections with a three-fourths majority. The victory consolidates CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's power and marks a shift to a two-party ideological battleground in the state.

The political landscape of Assam has been fundamentally redrawn as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a thunderous mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. Delivering a third consecutive victory, the alliance has not only retained power but has consolidated its grip on the state, effectively turning a once-fragmented political arena into a high-stakes, two-party ideological battleground.

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The NDA's performance was nothing short of a masterclass in electoral dominance. By securing a three-fourths majority, securing 81 Assembly seats out of the total 126 seats, the alliance has sent a clear message about the resonance of its governance model. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), collectively secured 101 Assembly seats in Assam, which makes up to be three-fourth majority. Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad won ten seats each as a part of the NDA.

Sarma's Triumph, Gogoi's Eclipse

The day was defined by two polar opposite narratives: the unstoppable rise of the incumbent Chief Minister and the shocking eclipse of a political dynasty. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned his constituency into a fortress, winning by a staggering margin of over 80,000 votes. In his victory speech, he credited the "double-engine" growth fueled by PM Narendra Modi's support over the last decade. "On behalf of the BJP, I thank the people of Assam. I also thank PM Modi for supporting Assam for the last 10 years. I hope that Assam will lead in all sectors in the coming days. Dilip Saikia is our state president, and 'Saikia' means over a hundred. The people of Assam have voted for us wholeheartedly," CM Sarma told reporters after clinching the win.

In what is being described as the "casualty of the year," Congress heavyweight Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by 23,182 votes. This loss marks a symbolic end to the Gogoi family's long-standing hegemony in Upper Assam.

Delimitation and Vote Share Dynamics

The 2026 results highlight a sharp polarisation and the impact of administrative shifts like the delimitation of constituencies. The BJP increased its vote share from 33.6% (2016) to 38.59%, a growth attributed to the extreme consolidation of the Hindu vote. Badruddin Ajmal's party AIUDF saw its influence wane significantly, with its vote share nearly halved to 5.29%. Analysts point to delimitation as a primary factor in neutralising the party's traditional strongholds. While the Congress maintained a stable vote share of 29.26%, the data suggests a narrowing base; 18 out of their 19 leading candidates are from the Muslim community, signalling a shift in their core support demographic.

Leaders React to the Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to laud the "unwavering support" for development, while state president Dilip Saikia--whose name Sarma jokingly noted means "over a hundred" emphasised that the victory comes with increased responsibility. The 2026 election will be remembered as the moment Assam moved away from regional and sectarian fragmentation, opting instead for a direct, polarised contest between the BJP's vision of "transformation" and the Congress's ideological resistance. For now, the "Sarma Era" in Assam stands undisputed.

"Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA's win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation," he said in a post on X.

"I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia emphasised the party's commitment to develop the state while focusing on good governance over the next five years. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Our responsibility has increased. To serve the people of Assam, in the next 5 years, we will work towards development. The sensibility that the PM has for Assam is unique. Under Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has developed greatly. That is why people have once again voted for the BJP. We will try to provide them with good governance."

The 2026 polls have not just returned Sarma to power; they have fundamentally reshaped Assam into a two-party contest, effectively squeezing out regional and sectarian parties like the AIUDF in favour of a direct BJP-Congress ideological battle. (ANI)