On Amit Shah's Bengal visit, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, will oust the 'anti-national, anti-people' Mamata Banerjee government and is already preparing for the 2026 assembly elections.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Monday as part of a three-day visit aimed at strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational base in West Bengal ahead of the crucial Assembly elections scheduled for next year, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will throw out the Mamata Banerjee government, which he called "anti-national, anti-people, and anti-youth and farmers".

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar spoke about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, as well as other topics, including Jan Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, the tragic deaths of BLOs in Bengal, and TMC allegations. Sukanta Majumdar said, "Amit Shah ji is coming to West Bengal today, and it's going to be a very motivational and morale-boosting program for all our workers."

"Whenever the Home Minister comes, there are always many programs alongside, some internal meetings, and meetings with workers. Under his leadership, along with our national presidents and the Prime Minister, the BJP has already started preparing for the 2026 assembly elections. And under the leadership of PM Modi, we will throw out the Mamata Banerjee government, which is anti-national, anti-people, and anti-youth and farmers," he said.

Majumdar on Humayun Kabir's political ties

Sukanta Majumdar on Monday claimed that Jan Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir was in touch with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide, Firhad Hakim, got him suspended from the party. He said, "It's not right to assess him much. According to our information, Abhishek Banerjee was in constant contact with him. When Abhishek went to the US, Firhad Hakim played his game; he is close to Mamata Banerjee. So, I'd say to those throwing bait at Kabir, throw it slowly. It's uncertain where he'll go."

'EC won't run according to him': Majumdar to Abhishek Banerjee

Reacting to Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's comments on the Election Commission and the BJP, Majumdar retorted, "He needs to understand this isn't his zamindari. The EC won't run according to him; it'll follow law and order. If he thinks they erred, go to court. All parties can talk to the EC - bring logic, not accusations."

Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called the Election Commission of India (ECI) a "WhatsApp Commission" and demanded that the constitutional body should apologise to the people of West Bengal, claiming that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive was to "harass" the state.

Controversy over BLO deaths

Speaking on Booth Level Officer (BLO) deaths, Sukanta Majumdar alleged, "Why are BLOs dying in Bengal? Not in other states with disturbances. Meaning Mamata created pressure that led to these deaths."

Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged that another BLO appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has died by suicide due to "inhuman pressure" linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that Haradhan Mondal, a BLO from 249 Ranibandh Assembly Constituency, Part No. 206, took his own life and held the nature of the task assigned to him responsible in a suicide note.

"The death toll keeps mounting. Another BLO appointed and engaged by the @ECISVEEP has taken his own life under the inhuman pressure of a HURRIED, CHAOTIC and POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED SIR process. Shri Haradhan Mondal of 249 Ranibandh AC, Part No. 206, died by suicide. In his suicide note, he explicitly held inhuman nature of the task responsible for his decision. Over 50 lives have already been lost to panic, anxiety, exhaustion and fear engineered by a voter-cleansing operation designed for BJP's electoral gain," Banerjee wrote on X.

Majumdar counters 'communal politics' charge

Reacting to Abhishek Benerjee's allegations that the BJP is doing only communal politics, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Mamata started temple-mosque politics. Atrocities against Hindu women in Bengal - what kind of politics is this? They do communal politics and blame us. Isn't that communal politics?" (ANI)