BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty launched a sharp attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chakraborty asserted that the BJP would form the government in the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her alleged remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party would come to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"She has threatened Home Minister Amit Shah," Chakraborty said while speaking to the media in Siliguri. "Tell her to threaten him completely and say that we will not let you enter West Bengal. We will definitely form the government this time," he added, reflecting the BJP's aggressive political posture ahead of the polls.

War of words escalates

Chakraborty's comments came against the backdrop of an escalating war of words between Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah, with both sides sharpening their attacks as the election season gathers momentum.

Banerjee had earlier warned the BJP "not to play with fire" over the Election Commission's decision to conduct a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that people were being harassed. She also questioned Shah's authority after claiming he had spoken about dropping names from voter lists at a party meeting.

Amit Shah's offensive against TMC government

During his recent three-day visit to West Bengal to kickstart the BJP's poll campaign, Amit Shah mounted a blistering offensive against the Trinamool Congress government, alleging that "fear and corruption" had defined the state for the last 14 years.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of stalling development, promoting syndicate culture and allowing central welfare schemes to fall victim to corruption.

Shah also flagged infiltration as a major issue, claiming that while it had been checked in Assam and Tripura, it continued in West Bengal due to political considerations. He further alleged that the state government had refused to provide land for border fencing and accused Mamata Banerjee of turning a blind eye to the issue to protect her vote bank.

Mamata Banerjee's strong rebuttal

Responding strongly, Banerjee dismissed Shah's allegations, saying her government had provided land for fencing at Petrapole and Andal. Using mythological references, she likened BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana and accused the party of spreading fear and misinformation ahead of elections. (ANI)