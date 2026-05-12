BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi urged the public to support PM Modi's fuel conservation initiative and slammed Congress. JD(U) also hit back at Rahul Gandhi, who termed the PM's seven appeals as "failures" of the government.

BJP Backs PM's Appeal, Slams Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday urged the public to support the Prime Minister's initiative to curb fuel consumption for fuel conservation. The leader criticised the opposition and stated that people no longer take the Congress party seriously. The BJP State President further extended his greetings for the new government formation in Assam.

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Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader linked the rising oil prices to global conflicts and praised the party's governance model for securing repeat mandates in states like Assam. Backing the Prime Minister's stance on the global economic situation, Sanjay Saraogi said, "Prime Minister Modi's thinking and intentions are 100% correct. Due to the war in West Asia, crude oil prices are rising sharply... He has appealed to the citizens to use as little as possible diesel and petrol. If possible, you should work from home... The entire world is on the brink of recession. Prime Minister Modi has far-sighted vision... Rahul Gandhi talks incoherent nonsense in other countries about India... People no longer take the Congress party seriously. The Congress has been completely wiped out..." Regarding the historic second term for the Assam Chief Minister, he said, "My very best wishes to Himanta Biswa Sarma... People from NDA across the country will be present there... Wherever the BJP government is formed, such good work happens that the government gets re-elected..."

JD(U) Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

On the other hand, on Monday, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha hit back strongly at LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that things would have been different for the Congress party if they had done "self-reflection" over their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Jha stressed the government's job to manage problems of the nation, accusing Rahul Gandhi of being 'opportunist' in his time of disaster. "If they had done some self-reflection, things would have changed. How many seats did they win in Bengal? Their two MLAs from Bengal can ride off on a single bike. This is the state of this party because of them. They don't understand anything. If there's a problem, managing it is the government's job. They are looking for opportunities in this disaster, but the public keeps track of everything," said Sanjay Jha.

Rahul Gandhi Calls PM's Appeals 'Proofs of Failure'

Earlier, on the same day, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'seven appeals' to counter the ongoing West Asia crisis, and termed them as "failures" rather than "sermons."

In an 'X' post, the Congress MP intensified his attack on PM Modi, reiterating his 'Compromised PM' criticism and added that running the country is no longer in the hands of the Prime Minister. He further accused PM Modi of shifting the responsibility to the public so that the government could itself escape from accountability. "Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertiliser and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons - these are proofs of failure. In 12 years, he's brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, and where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves. Running the country is no longer within the reach of a Compromised PM," the 'X' post from Rahul Gandhi said.

PM Modi's 'Seven Appeals' to the Nation

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made "seven appeals" from the nation to counter the ongoing West Asia crisis.

While addressing an event in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to curb the usage of petrol and diesel amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis. PM Modi reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic period, where work from Home had become a culture for every household, and stressed adapting it at present. He also stressed to people to limit their foreign travels for at least a year so that the country's foreign exchange could be saved. He also urged to cut down the usage of edible oil and chemical fertilisers while calling it a "huge contribution to patriotism" and its impact to improve the health of the national treasury and health. (ANI)