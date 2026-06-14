TMC's Saugata Roy alleges BJP's 'Operation Lotus' is causing defections by targeting weak members. He calls it an attack on democracy but says it only sways those without strong conviction, amid internal turmoil and new party appointments.

Amid the ongoing political turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to weaken the party through its alleged "Operation Lotus" strategy, claiming that recent defections were a result of inducements and pressure tactics.

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Speaking to ANI, Roy said the BJP had been trying to destabilise the TMC by targeting party members and encouraging them to break ranks. "This is part of the BJP's ongoing Operation Lotus. They tempted and threatened the TMC people. Those who are weak--those lacking principles or whose convictions aren't solid--have left," Roy said.

He further alleged that the strategy being pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party has seen partial success, but insisted that it targets only those without strong political conviction. "The BJP's 'Operation Lotus'--which goes against Indian democracy--has met with some success... They (rebel MPs) lack faith, which is why they are leaving," he said.

Roy, however, said that the future course of action of the dissenting MPs remains unclear. "I don't know if the BJP will take them in or not. Nothing has been decided yet. They are saying they will sit in a separate bloc," he added.

The remarks come amid reports of internal differences within the TMC, with speculation over possible realignments and the formation of a separate faction in Parliament.

TMC Fills Vacancies

Earlier on Saturday, Saugata Roy revealed a series of new appointments aimed at filling vacancies left by 'defectors,' following a high-level national working committee meeting in Kolkata. In a move to strengthen the party's presence, Arnab Banerjee has been appointed President of the Trinamool Youth Congress, and MLA Kunal Ghosh has been handed the responsibility of leading the North Kolkata organisational district.

Leaders Questioned in Forged Signature Case

Meanwhile, as part of its investigation into the forged signature case, Bengal CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to question Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party MLA Kunal Ghosh on Sunday, sources said.

The investigation pertains to alleged discrepancies in signatures on a document submitted to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker for the appointment of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition (LoP).

On June 13, Banerjee was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with a signature forgery case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area. (ANI)