    INS Tabar in London for 4-days, to participate in maritime partnership exercise with Royal Navy

    The crew of INS Tabar would also offer community service to the retired pensioners of Royal Army at Old Age Home, highlighting the ideology of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 7:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

    After conducting exercises with Russian and the German Navies, Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar has reached London harbor on Thursday on a 4-day visit to participate in the maritime partnership exercise with the Royal Navy, with an objective to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the maritime domain.

    INS Tabar passed through Tower bridge built in the Thames river in London. During her stay in the country, the personnel of two navies would hold a series of professional interactions. The crew of INS Tabar would also offer community service to the retired pensioners of Royal Army at Old Age Home, highlighting the ideology of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam.

    Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said: “The two navies share historical ties, which have continued to thrive in recent decades.” It must be mentioned that the warships from each side have been visiting each other’s countries regularly and have also participated in various naval exercises together. The two Navies also share a long-standing partnership for bilateral naval exercise called Konkan, which is held annually for the past several years.

    About INS Tabar

    Russian-built INS Tabar is a stealth frigate and is commanded by Captain MR Harish. She has a complement of around 280 personnel. Fitted with a versatile range of weapons and sensors, INS Tabar is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy. She is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

