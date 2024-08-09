Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi lauds javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat

    Neeraj Chopra, the Indian superstar and Olympic gold medalist, participated in three events this year before arriving in Paris to defend his Olympic title. The 26-year-old finished second in the Doha Diamond League in May with a throw of 88.36m.

    Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi congratulates javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 1:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 1:39 AM IST

    In a dramatic conclusion at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra, who was determined to defend his javelin throw title, had to settle for silver as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem claimed the spotlight with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters.  Reacting to Chopra's performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the athlete, calling him "excellence personified."

    PM Modi congratulated Chopra on his silver medal, acknowledging his brilliance and the inspiration he continues to provide to countless aspiring athletes across the nation. "India is elated that you come back with yet another Olympic success," the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting the pride and motivation Chopra brings to the country.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver as Arshad Nadeem wins gold with record 92.97m throw

    With Chopra's silver medal, India's medal count at the Paris Olympics 2024 rises to five. This achievement follows the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal, earned earlier in the day.

    Neeraj Chopra participated in three events this year before arriving in Paris. The 26-year-old finished second in the Doha Diamond League in May with a throw of 88.36m. However, Chopra withdrew from the Ostrava Golden Spike on May 28 as a precautionary measure after experiencing discomfort in his adductor. He also opted out of the Paris Diamond League on July 7.

    'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset

    He also made history by winning India's first-ever athletics gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He needed just one impressive throw at the World Championships to qualify for the men's final, where he secured India's first-ever gold medal at the Worlds with an 88.17m effort. Chopra became the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra in 2008, to win an individual gold at the Olympics. He also holds the distinction of being the first Indian since independence to win an Olympic medal in athletics.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    athletics 'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset scr

    'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver as Arshad Nadeem wins gold with record 92.97m throw snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver, Pak's Arshad Nadeem bags gold with new record (WATCH)

    India bags Paris Olympics bronze: Harmanpreet's gesture towards Sreejesh echoes Kohli-Tendulkar 2011 moment snt

    India bags Paris Olympics bronze: Harmanpreet's gesture towards Sreejesh echoes Kohli-Tendulkar 2011 moment

    Sreejesh dances with teammates after India bags Paris Olympics bronze, says decision to retire stays (WATCH) snt

    Sreejesh dances with teammates after India bags Paris Olympics bronze, says decision to retire stays (WATCH)

    Sreejesh retires with bronze in Paris Olympics: Team bows down, Harmanpreet carries 'Wall' on shoulders snt

    Sreejesh retires with bronze in Paris Olympics: Team bows down, Harmanpreet carries 'Wall' on shoulders| WATCH

    Recent Stories

    athletics 'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset scr

    'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver as Arshad Nadeem wins gold with record 92.97m throw snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver, Pak's Arshad Nadeem bags gold with new record (WATCH)

    International Day of World's Indigenous People 2024: 7 indigenous groups yet untouched by modern world

    International Day of World’s Indigenous People: 7 indigenous groups

    Nag Panchami 2024: 7 quotes to share with loved ones on this day ATG

    Nag Panchami 2024: 7 quotes to share with loved ones on this day

    Quit India Movement Day 2024: Know 7 unknown facts about this struggle ATG

    Quit India Movement Day 2024: Know 7 unknown facts about this struggle

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon