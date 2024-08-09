'Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi lauds javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian superstar and Olympic gold medalist, participated in three events this year before arriving in Paris to defend his Olympic title. The 26-year-old finished second in the Doha Diamond League in May with a throw of 88.36m.

In a dramatic conclusion at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra, who was determined to defend his javelin throw title, had to settle for silver as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem claimed the spotlight with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters. Reacting to Chopra's performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the athlete, calling him "excellence personified."

PM Modi congratulated Chopra on his silver medal, acknowledging his brilliance and the inspiration he continues to provide to countless aspiring athletes across the nation. "India is elated that you come back with yet another Olympic success," the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting the pride and motivation Chopra brings to the country.

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver as Arshad Nadeem wins gold with record 92.97m throw

With Chopra's silver medal, India's medal count at the Paris Olympics 2024 rises to five. This achievement follows the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal, earned earlier in the day.

Neeraj Chopra participated in three events this year before arriving in Paris. The 26-year-old finished second in the Doha Diamond League in May with a throw of 88.36m. However, Chopra withdrew from the Ostrava Golden Spike on May 28 as a precautionary measure after experiencing discomfort in his adductor. He also opted out of the Paris Diamond League on July 7.

'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset

He also made history by winning India's first-ever athletics gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He needed just one impressive throw at the World Championships to qualify for the men's final, where he secured India's first-ever gold medal at the Worlds with an 88.17m effort. Chopra became the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra in 2008, to win an individual gold at the Olympics. He also holds the distinction of being the first Indian since independence to win an Olympic medal in athletics.

Latest Videos