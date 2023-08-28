BJP to go for Lok Sabha elections in December 2023? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim

According to CM Banerjee, the BJP has taken a preemptive step by "reserving all available helicopters" for its Lok Sabha campaign, preventing other political parties from utilizing them for their canvassing efforts.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her suspicion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might hold the Lok Sabha polls in December itself. Speaking at a TMC youth wing rally, Banerjee claimed that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning. She warned that a third term for the BJP could lead to an "autocratic" rule in the nation.

Banerjee also attributed the recent illegal firecracker factory explosions in the state to individuals involved in "unlawful activities," suggesting that these incidents were aided by a few police personnel.

Expressing her concerns, she stated, "If BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule. I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself...The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred."

Banerjee's remarks reflect the ongoing political dynamics in the state, where parties are gearing up for upcoming elections. Her caution against a potential early Lok Sabha poll and her critique of the BJP's governance approach highlight the current political discourse and debates in India's political landscape.

Addressing the tragic incident of an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, where nine lives were lost, the Chief Minister stated, “Certain individuals are participating in unlawful pursuits, and there is alleged support from a faction of police personnel."

While acknowledging the dedication of the majority of policemen to their duty, Banerjee highlighted that some are extending assistance to those involved in such illicit activities.

She reminded them that just as there is an anti-ragging unit, Bengal also possesses an anti-corruption division. Additionally, she called upon members of the firecracker industry to adopt eco-friendly practices by producing green firecrackers.