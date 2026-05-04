Shiv Sena's Shaina NC predicts a BJP government in West Bengal, citing its 'historic' rise. She took a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee over law and order and women's safety issues like Sandeshkhali, saying it's 'time for her to stay at home'.

BJP Poised to Form Government: Shaina NC

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday took a sharp dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the government in the state after a "historic" rise in its political presence. Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC highlighted the BJP's growth trajectory in the state, noting the jump from three seats in the 2016 Assembly elections to 77 in 2021.

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Shaina NC attributed the shift in political sentiment to a perceived breakdown of law and order under the TMC. She pointed out the Sandeshkhali incident and concerns regarding women's safety.

"BJP has created history in Bengal. From 3 seats in 2016 to 77 in 2021, and now it is going to form the government. Upon analysing, it became evident that women were not safe, the Sandeshkhali incident was a big problem, infiltrators were encouraged, and there was a lack of law and order. It is time for Mamata Banerjee to stay at home now," she said while speaking to ANI.

Election Trends and Predictions

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 193 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was ahead in 94 constituencies. Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan party was leading in two seats. The counting process is still underway, with final results yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission.

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

Record Voter Turnout

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

2021 Assembly Election Results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)