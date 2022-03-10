'BJP to create history in UP under PM Modi's leadership': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular performance in the UP Assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath said that this mandate is for development. Also, a blessing from the UP's people. The double engine government in the state and centre had created a safe environment, Yogi Adityanath said in his speech at the BJP's head office in Lucknow.

He added that every head was tracking UP, considering the state's geography. Yogi expressed gratitude towards the UP people for the massive win.

The chief minister further added that the 7-phase election in the state was conducted peacefully. It sets a great example.

Yogi stressed that amid the enthusiasm, they have to stay focused. Slamming his rivals, he said, when the government was fighting Covid-19, the opposition was busy conspiring against them. By giving them votes and making them win, Yogi said, people have once again voted for nationalism and good governance. He added that they should keep working on these issues.

Following the Election Commission trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party leads on 249 seats, making it the only party to win a second term in three decades.

He further added that under the leadership of PM Modi, they would form the government in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath defeats 'Noida jinx' as BJP set for big win in UP

Also Read: 'Bulldozer is Back' trends on social media, thanks to 'Bulldozer baba'

Also Read: UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin