The Pilots Association reiterated their request to participate as observers, citing global best practices and ICAO Annex 13, emphasizing their commitment to aviation safety and supporting the AAIB's fact-finding mission.

New Delhi: The Airline Pilots' Association - India (ALPA-I) on Friday welcomed recent statement by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India regarding the tragic accident in Ahmedabad involving Air India Flight VT-ANB that killed 260 people on June 12. ALPA-I said AAIB's appeal to the media and public to refrain from speculation is a vital step in protecting the integrity of the investigative process.



"We thank the AAIB for addressing public concerns and making a much-needed appeal to the media and public to refrain from speculation, premature conclusions, or unverified narratives while the investigation is ongoing," ALPA-I said in a press statement. This is a vital step in protecting the integrity of the investigative process and the dignity of all those affected," it added.



-AAIB on Thursday issued a strong appeal to the public and media, raising concerns about "selective and unverified reporting" by certain international outlets in the aftermath of the ill-fated Air India 171 crash. ALPA-I has said that as a professional body representing the airline pilots of India, it has consistently maintained that such tragedies must be investigated with utmost diligence, transparency, and impartiality.



ALPA-I also reiterated its request to be included in the investigative process, at the very least as observers, “to ensure that the perspectives of frontline professionals are considered and that the process maintains public trust. We have written several letters and formal communications to both the AAIB and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), requesting to be included in the investigative process, at the very least as observers, to ensure that the perspectives of frontline professionals are considered and that the process maintains public trust," the statement said.



ALPA-I said that it was of the view that in keeping with global best practices and ICAO Annex 13 (Paragraphs 5.24 and 5.25), pilot associations can be permitted to assist in investigations as technical advisers. "These paragraphs allow the State conducting the investigation to include advisers nominated by accredited representatives, provided they possess suitable qualifications. In many countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, pilot unions and associations routinely participate in this capacity. ALPA-I once again renews its request to be included as an observer in the ongoing investigation of VT-ANB, to contribute professionally and help strengthen the safety framework of Indian aviation," ALPA-I said in the statement.



"Our objective remains aligned with that of the AAIB: to uncover the root causes of the accident in order to improve aviation safety and prevent recurrence. We remain committed

to supporting the AAIB in this mission and urge all stakeholders, including media personnel, analysts, and commentators, to avoid speculative or sensational interpretations, especially on sensitive issues like crew conduct or mental health, until the facts are fully established," the statement added.