UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin

Yogi Adityanath is ahead with massive votes, followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Subhavati Upendra Dutt Shukla and Congress' Dr Chetna Pandey.

As the counting of the votes is underway in Uttar Pradesh, it's a clear win for Yogi Adityanath, as he leads by 26,000 votes from Gorakhpur's urban seat on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath is all set to return as the Chief Minister of the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking an unassailable lead over its rivals in the state.

Yogi Adityanath is ahead with 38,633 votes, followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Subhavati Upendra Dutt Shukla with 12,357 votes, and Congress' Dr Chetna Pandey who has achieved 516 votes so far.

Following the massive votes for the saffron party leader Yogi Adityanath, the party supporters raised slogans and played Holi of flowers. Being tremendously happy, the party workers and followers stated that Yogi would be the Prime Minister of India soon.

The Gorakhpur Urban seat witnessed a high profile electoral battle in the seven phases in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022.

According to figures as of 1 pm, the BJP has secured 44.6 per cent of the vote, a significant 5 per cent increase over the 2017 elections.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party gained seats but fell far short of the party's expectations in the last election, trailing with roughly half the seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress were leading in five and four seats, respectively. According to the latest trends, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) was leading in 11 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in seven.

Following the data, Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur's urban seat. From Karhal, the Samajwadi party's Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

With 80 parliamentary seats, Uttar Pradesh holds the key to central power and may provide insight into the national mood ahead of the 2024 general election.

UP, which is home to almost a fifth of India's 135 million population, sends the most legislators to the national legislature of any state.

If the BJP wins a majority, it will be the first party in more than three decades to win a second term in a row.

The Samajwadi Party, the BJP's main challenger in Uttar Pradesh, had formed a diverse coalition with smaller parties in the hope of increasing its Muslim-Yadav support base with voters from the Other Backward Classes.

Despite the government's much-criticised handling of Covid-19, high unemployment, and anger over farm reforms that were cancelled last year due to protests, exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP.

