Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin

    Yogi Adityanath is ahead with massive votes, followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Subhavati Upendra Dutt Shukla and Congress' Dr Chetna Pandey.

    UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    As the counting of the votes is underway in Uttar Pradesh, it's a clear win for Yogi Adityanath, as he leads by 26,000 votes from Gorakhpur's urban seat on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath is all set to return as the Chief Minister of the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking an unassailable lead over its rivals in the state. 

    Yogi Adityanath is ahead with 38,633 votes, followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Subhavati Upendra Dutt Shukla with 12,357 votes, and Congress' Dr Chetna Pandey who has achieved 516 votes so far. 

    Following the massive votes for the saffron party leader Yogi Adityanath, the party supporters raised slogans and played Holi of flowers. Being tremendously happy, the party workers and followers stated that Yogi would be the Prime Minister of India soon. 

    The Gorakhpur Urban seat witnessed a high profile electoral battle in the seven phases in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. 

    According to figures as of 1 pm, the BJP has secured 44.6 per cent of the vote, a significant 5 per cent increase over the 2017 elections. 

    Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party gained seats but fell far short of the party's expectations in the last election, trailing with roughly half the seats.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress were leading in five and four seats, respectively. According to the latest trends, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) was leading in 11 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in seven.

    Following the data, Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur's urban seat. From Karhal, the Samajwadi party's Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

    With 80 parliamentary seats, Uttar Pradesh holds the key to central power and may provide insight into the national mood ahead of the 2024 general election.

    UP, which is home to almost a fifth of India's 135 million population, sends the most legislators to the national legislature of any state.

    If the BJP wins a majority, it will be the first party in more than three decades to win a second term in a row.

    The Samajwadi Party, the BJP's main challenger in Uttar Pradesh, had formed a diverse coalition with smaller parties in the hope of increasing its Muslim-Yadav support base with voters from the Other Backward Classes.

    Despite the government's much-criticised handling of Covid-19, high unemployment, and anger over farm reforms that were cancelled last year due to protests, exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP.

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: 'Public is winning, hooliganism is losing,' says DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya

    Also Read: As BJP races ahead in UP, ‘Noida jinx’ is defeated

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election Result 2022 Noida jinx is defeated

    As BJP races ahead in UP, ‘Noida jinx’ is defeated

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Kejriwal model of governance' leads to AAP's clean sweep, says Sisodia ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Kejriwal model of governance' leads to AAP's clean sweep, says Sisodia

    Punjab Election 2022 PunjAAP Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people on revolution shares pic with Mann gcw

    'PunjAAP': Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people on 'revolution', shares pic with Mann

    Pubjab Election 2022 Results Congress concedes defeat in Punjab Sidhu congratulates AAP

    Congress concedes defeat in Punjab; Sidhu gets a lashing on social media

    Assembly Election 2022: EC withdraws blanket ban on victory processions-dnm

    Let the celebrations begin: EC lifts ban on victory processions

    Recent Stories

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans left dejected-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans laud hosts

    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominated and more RCB

    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominees and more

    Five-state election result 2022: The big leaders whom voters rejected-dnm

    Five-state election result 2022: The big leaders whom voters rejected

    Has Virat Kohli become sophisticated after marrying Anushka Sharma? U-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan reveals-ayh

    Has Kohli become sophisticated after marrying Anushka? U-19 teammate reveals

    UP Election Result 2022 Noida jinx is defeated

    As BJP races ahead in UP, ‘Noida jinx’ is defeated

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon