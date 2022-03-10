As BJP races ahead in UP, ‘Noida jinx’ is defeated

In this election battle between Yogi Adityanath versus the rest, Noida is the clear winner.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking all set to get Uttar Pradesh yet again, going by the current trends where the party is leading 273 seats. The victory is historic for two reasons -- It is after 39 years that a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will retain power after having served the full term. Second, the 'Noida jinx' that has been part of the state's political history may finally be put to rest.

The 'Noida jinx' came about when a serving chief minister who visited the city would suffer electoral losses in the polls. Yogi Adityanath, however, did not pay heed to the ‘warning’ and made multiple visits to Noida.

What's the origin of the Noida Jinx?

Two chief ministers -- Vir Bahadur Singh in 1988 and ND Tiwari in 1985 -- had to quit their post soon after visiting Noida. ND Tiwari faced a crushing defeat in 1989. It was just after his visit to the 'jinxed' town.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati visited Noida and her party lost the 2012 polls. It seems the defeats faced by the previous chief ministers strengthened the belief about the 'Noida jinx', at least in the mind of Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav, who got the absolute majority in 2012, did not visit the district during his tenure as chief minister until 2017.

Yogi Adityanath, on several occasions, had taken digs at Akhilesh and Mayawati for avoiding Noida for the fear of defeat, saying that holding on to their office was far more important than the people of Noida.

Yogi Adityanath, rejecting the 'jinx', visited Noida in January to review the Covid-19 situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his election rallies, took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav saying that Yogi Adityanath was suggested to avoid certain places because they were 'inauspicious'.

"I was clear I would go to all those places in my first year itself. There were superstitions associated w/Noida & in his own style, Yogi Adityanath Ji rose above them and came to Noida," he said.

