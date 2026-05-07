BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla alleged political violence is in TMC's "DNA" after the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide. He accused TMC of creating a "Jungle Raj" in West Bengal and targeting BJP workers, citing post-poll violence.

BJP Blames TMC for 'Jungle Raj'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday alleged that political violence is part of the "DNA of TMC", following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath in Madhyamgram. He claimed that several BJP workers have been targeted after elections and accused the TMC of creating a "Jungle Raj" in the state.

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Chandra was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "... It is not just the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's PA. The Maha Jungle Raj and institutionalised political violence of TMC have now reached such levels that yet another BJP worker, Rohit Roy, has been shot and is in critical condition. Many BJP leaders have been killed ever since the TMC lost the election. We saw post-poll violence in 2021, and we are seeing post-poll violence again in 2026." He said such incidents reflect political frustration within the ruling party and warned that those responsible would not be spared. "This reflects the level of political frustration of TMC. Such anti-social, anti-India, anti-Bengal elements will not be spared once the BJP government is formed. It shows that political violence is in the DNA of TMC," he further added.

Suvendu Adhikari Calls It 'Pre-Planned Murder'

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and appealed to BJP workers to maintain peace while assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and the murder was fully planned," Adhikari said.

Eyewitness Recounts Attack

An eyewitness to the incident told ANI that the assailant arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at point-blank range before fleeing the scene. "The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned," the eyewitness said.

TMC Demands CBI Probe

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress condemned the killing and demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. (ANI)