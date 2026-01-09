BJP's Prakash Reddy hit out at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's language policy remarks, accusing Congress of dividing people. Siddaramaiah had earlier opposed Kerala's Malayalam Language Bill, calling it an imposition on linguistic minorities in the state.

BJP Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics

BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks on language policy, accusing the Congress of trying to divide people in the name of language, state and religion. He asserted that the Centre and the BJP have never imposed Hindi on any state and support respect for all languages.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says they will protest for imposing Hindi. The government of India and our party are very clear that, since independence, no language has been imposed on any state... language is a means of communication. Hindi may not be mandatory, but there should be a national language... The Congress party is trying to divide people of the country in the name of language, state and religion."

Siddaramaiah's Opposition to Kerala's Language Bill

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had opposed Kerala's Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, warning that "promotion cannot become imposition". "India's unity rests on respecting every language and every citizen's right to learn in their mother tongue," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

The CM objected to the Bill's provision mandating Malayalam as the compulsory first language across Kerala, saying that it "strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom". "The proposed Malayalam Language Bill-2025, by mandating compulsory Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom and the lived reality of Kerala's border districts, especially Kasaragod," Siddaramaiah said.

"For children of linguistic minorities, language is not a 'subject' alone; it is identity, dignity, access and opportunity. When the state compels a single 'first language' choice, it burdens students who learn in their mother tongue, disrupts academic progression and confidence, narrows the freedom to choose a second language, and weakens minority-run institutions and minority-medium education ecosystems," he added.

Citing Constitutional Protections

The Karnataka CM added, "Our Constitution is clear that no government can trample the rights of linguistic minorities. Articles 29 & 30 protect the right to conserve language and administer educational institutions of choice; Article 350A casts a duty to provide facilities for instruction in the mother tongue at the primary stage; and Article 350B mandates oversight for linguistic minority safeguards. Coercion in language policy goes against both the letter and spirit of these protections."

Siddaramaiah asserted that promotion can't become an imposition. (ANI)