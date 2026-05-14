Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao criticised Rahul Gandhi's dissent on CBI Director Praveen Sood's re-appointment, saying it shows he opposes every BJP decision illogically. Rao contrasted this with the BJP's transparent appointment process.

BJP Leader Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Illogical' Dissent

Telangana BJP state president Ramchander Rao on Thursday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying that his dissent to the re-appointment of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood shows that he opposes every decision of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with no logic behind it.

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Speaking to ANI, Rao said that the appointment of the cabinet is generally done by the appointment committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India. "The appointment committee of the cabinet generally decides the appointment of the CBI director. There are other constitutional posts like the CBC and others, wherein the prime minister, the leader of the opposition and the chief justice of India will be the members," he said.

'No Transparency During Congress Rule'

He further added that prior to the BJP government, there was no such committee during the Congress rule. However, now the opposition is also given a fair opportunity in the decision-making process, but they are dissenting from it. "Earlier, when Congress was ruling, such an appointment committee was never there, and there was no transparency. The appointments were based on a biased manner. When Narendra Modi came, this committee was appointed, and there is a procedure for it. Even the opposition party is being given an opportunity, but they are not using it and dissenting from it. This type of attitude and falsehood against all the constitutional officers by the Congress party is unfortunate," he said.

'Sood Has a Good Track Record'

He further stressed that Gandhi should not have dissented to the one-year extension of Praveen Sood, underlining that he holds a solid track record. "Rahul Gandhi should not have dissented because he has been given an opportunity for the country. The extension of the former director, who has a good track record, should have sailed with other leaders to reappoint him. His dissent shows that whatever the BJP government does, he opposes it. There is no logic to it," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Letter of Dissent

Meanwhile, in a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi officially recorded his dissent regarding the proceedings to recommend the next CBI Director. In the letter, he alleged that the government has repeatedly misused the CBI to target journalists, critics, and political opponents. "Dear Prime Minister, I write to you in your capacity as Chairperson of the Committee constituted to recommend the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to record my dissent with its proceedings. Your government has repeatedly misused the CBI, intended to be India's premier investigative agency, to target political opponents, journalists, and critics. It is to prevent such institutional capture that the Leader of the Opposition is included in the Selection Committee. Regrettably, you have continued to deny me any meaningful role in the process," the letter said.

Denial of Information Makes 'Mockery of Selection'

Gandhi stated that despite repeated requests, he was denied access to self-appraisal and 360-degree reports of the eligible candidates. He was reportedly expected to review the appraisal records of 69 candidates for the first time during the actual committee meeting. "Despite repeated written requests, I was not provided with the self-appraisal reports or 360-degree reports of the eligible candidates. Instead, I was expected to examine the appraisal records of sixty-nine candidates for the first time during the Committee meeting. The 360-degree reports were denied to me outright. A detailed review of these records is crucial to assess each candidate's history and performance. This deliberate denial of information, without any legal basis, makes a mockery of the selection process and ensures that only your pre-decided candidate is selected," the letter stated.

Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch (Karnataka Cadre), is the current Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He took charge on May 25, 2023, and his tenure was extended by one year in May 2025. (ANI)