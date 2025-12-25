BJP's Pratul Shah Deo hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his 'dead society' comment following the bail granted to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case. Deo accused Gandhi of politicising the Delhi HC's decision to push a political agenda.

BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Thursday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for "politicising" the Delhi High Court's verdict on the Unnao rape case after the latter's "dead society" remark.

Speaking with ANI, Pratul Shah Deo said, "The government is keeping an eye on this matter. Bail has been granted by the court, not by the government... Rahul Gandhi calling the entire society a dead society and linking it with the rape case to the economy shows that they want to run an agenda; they are doing politics"

Rahul Gandhi slams 'disappointing and shameful' decision

After the Delhi HC ordered to suspend the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and grant him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case, Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the decision, calling it "disappointing and shameful" and questioning the manner in which the survivor continues to be treated by the system. He further claimed that India is not just becoming a dead economy but, with such inhuman incidents, also turning into a dead society.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Is such treatment of a gang rape survivor appropriate? Is her 'fault' that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice? The fact that her perpetrator (former BJP MLA) has been granted bail is extremely disappointing and shameful especially when the survivor is being repeatedly harassed, and is living under the shadow of fear."

"Bail for rapists, and treating survivors like criminals--what kind of justice is this?" Gandhi said, warning that such actions erode public faith in the justice system. The senior Congress leader further remarked that incidents like these signal not only institutional failure but a deeper moral decline.

"We are not just becoming a dead economy--with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society. In a democracy, raising a voice of dissent is a right, and suppressing it is a crime. The survivor deserves respect, safety, and justice--not helplessness, fear, and injustice," the post on X read.

Congress leaders meet victim's family

Rahul Gandhi also met the Unnao victim and her family and assured the family that they would do everything within their capacity to ensure justice, security, and dignity for the victim and her loved ones.

The family requested assistance in securing a top legal team to pursue the case against Sengar, whose life sentence has been suspended. They also requested assistance with relocating to a Congress-ruled state, according to Congress leader Pawan Khera. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present during the meeting.

Delhi High Court's Bail Order

Division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence and granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh.

However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter.

An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

While granting bail, the High Court directed that Sengar not enter the 5-kilometre area where the victim resides in Delhi. It is also directed that Sengar Shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members. (ANI)