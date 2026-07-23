BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of exploiting students for political gain over exam paper leaks, claiming the Congress leader was silent on similar issues during UPA rule and is now trying to create chaos instead of dialogue.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of exploiting students for political profit, alleging that the Congress leader was attempting to create chaos instead of engaging in dialogue and discussion on examination-related issues.

'Dishonest to People Like Rahul Gandhi'

Speaking in Hyderabad, Kesavan alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks on student issues were inconsistent, claiming that the Congress leader had remained silent on paper leak incidents during the UPA government as well as in Congress-ruled and Congress alliance-ruled states. "In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, there has never been a LoP who has been dishonest to people like Rahul Gandhi... In yesterday's press conference, he unscrupulously lied when he said that as LoP, he expresses the will of the students. But then why did Rahul Gandhi remain a mute spectator? Why did he maintain a calculated silence when numerous paper leaks happened during the UPA regime and numerous paper leaks happened in Congress-ruled and Congress alliance-ruled states?" Kesavan said.

The BJP spokesperson said the Centre was ready for dialogue and discussion on examination-related matters and questioned whether Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were prepared for such discussions. Kesavan further alleged that the Congress was seeking to exploit students for political gains. "The only thing the Congress party wants to do is to exploit the students, unleash chaos so that they can selfishly, politically profit... The youth and the students of India are very well aware that these opposition parties are not bothered about their future or welfare. The opposition parties only want to shoot from the shoulders of the students for their political profit," he said.

PM Modi Vows Swift Action Amid Protests

Amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

The PM's assurance comes amidst widespread protests in Delhi and other cities, including a call for Chalo Sansad on July 20 by activists. The activists have put forth three demands to end their agitation. (ANI)