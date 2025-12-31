BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan called Mamata Banerjee's tenure a 'catastrophic disaster,' citing threats to women's safety. In response, CM Banerjee laid the foundation for the Durga Angan temple, defending her secular credentials ahead of elections.

BJP Slams Mamata's Governance as 'Catastrophic Disaster'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson C.R. Kesavan has strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her tenure as "a catastrophic disaster" that has, in his view, endangered public safety, particularly the security of women in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing ANI here on Tuesday, the situation in West Bengal, Kesavan highlighted concerns over illegal infiltration and crimes against women, stating that the people of the state are ready to "boot out" the current administration. He expressed confidence that voters would support the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring in "a new dawn of corruption-free governance" in West Bengal. The statement comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, signalling the BJP's intensified campaign to gain a foothold in the state.

Mamata Banerjee Counters with Development Projects

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone of Durga Angan, a temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in Kolkata on Monday. She took a jibe at the BJP and said that many people have accused her of engaging in appeasement, but she was secular and believed in all religions.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Today's program is dedicated to Bengal and the people of Bengal. Thank you all for coming here from different parts of society. Today is a historic day; the tender process for Durga Angan has been completed. We hope that the work will begin very soon. We have formed a trust for Durga Angan. We will ensure that employment opportunities increase after Durga Angan is built."

Durga Angan Project Details

She said that Durga Angan was necessary because, following the honour received from UNESCO, it was necessary to preserve the respect and to showcase the heritage. Durga Angan will be open 365 days a year.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Many people have said that I am engaging in appeasement, but I am secular and believe in all religions. I love Bengal, I love India. We value all castes and religions; that is our ideology. Every person has their democratic right... I was trying to get the central government to build a bridge at Gangasagar, but I will build it myself now. I will lay the foundation stone on January 5th, and the bridge will be ready for the public within the next two years. In the second week of January, we are going to lay the foundation stone for the Mahakal Temple in Siliguri."

Mamata Banerjee further said, "This area is 17.28 acres. This is close to the Salt Lake Airport. Nearly 1 lakh devotees can come in a day. Various cultural programmes will be held here. Many employment will be generated here. When Durga Puja is inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, then it was decided that Durga Angan would become Bengal's focal point for cultural and spiritual heritage. Work will begin today by the creators of Jagannath Dham. "

She said that the complex would be so big that 1000 people can sit on the central courtyard.

Other Infrastructure Initiatives

"First, we built the skywalk in Dakshineswar. Additionally, Rs 100 crore was given for development. We also built the light and sound system there. We have built the skywalk in Kalighat. We have beautified the Kapil Muni ashram in Gangasagar. We bear the entire cost of the Gangasagar mela. I tried for 12 years, waiting for the central government to build a bridge there. We have allocated Rs 1,700 crore to build a bridge in Gangasagar. In the next two years, no one will need to face the trouble of crossing the waters to reach Gangasagar. L&T has received the tender, and on the coming 5th, I will lay the foundation stone," she added. (ANI)