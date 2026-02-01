West Bengal BJP's Samik Bhattacharya slammed former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's claim that CM Mamata Banerjee provoked his 2024 hate speech. Kabir apologized, alleging he was directed to do so for Yusuf Pathan's Lok Sabha win.

BJP Slams TMC Over Hate Speech Allegations

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and party MP Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of provoking his hate speech in 2024. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya slammed both TMC and Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir for playing divisive politics, calling it the "plan B of TMC." "This is the plan B of Trinamool Congress. Humayun is TMC, and TMC is Humayun. Mamata Banerjee bows down to the radicals. He wants to divide society along religious lines and then hold elections," he said.

Earlier today, BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised former TMC leader Humayun Kabir for his claim that Mamata Banerjee prompted him to deliver a hate speech in 2024. Malviya condemned the shift from hate speech to threats and then the claim of political encouragement. In a post on X, Malviya quoted Kabir's remarks made at an event in Murshidabad on Saturday, criticising his hate speech against Hindus. "Mamata Banerjee asked me to give hate speeches against Hindus to ensure Yusuf Pathan's victory -- TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. This is the same Humayun Kabir who, in 2024, openly threatened that he would throw Hindus into the Bhagirathi River. Let that sink in. Hate speech. Threats. And now a claim that it was politically encouraged," Malviya wrote.

Former TMC MLA Apologises, Blames Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the event, Kabir apologised for his remarks against Hindus in 2024, alleging that he was compelled to deliver the speech at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's direction to ensure Yusuf Pathan's victory during the campaigning of TMC for the Lok Sabha elections. He said that he never hated Hindus and would never do anything like that intentionally. "I am sorry. While keeping Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's words in mind, I hurt the sentiments of my Hindu brothers. I sincerely apologise for that statement of mine. Humayun Kabir will never say anything like this intentionally. Once the anger subsides, you will understand that you can trust me. I am sorry for the statements that were made on 1 May 2024. Many Hindu people believe that I hate Hindus, but at the age of 63, with 42 years of political experience, I have never done anything of that sort," he said. (ANI)