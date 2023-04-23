BJP slams Kerala govt after security details of PM Modi's visit allegedly leaked online

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The details of the security plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Kerala allegedly leaked on WhatsApp, exposing a severe security breach that has the state government under fire.

    Also read: Kerala: Man arrested for writing threat letter to attack PM Modi; Report

    ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar launched an investigation to determine how this information, which was only discussed with a small number of officials, ended up as an alleged WhatsApp forward.

    However, the 49-page correspondence that was widely reported in the media and internet platforms appeared to list the PM's itinerary and timings in minute detail and outlined the duties given to specific policemen tasked with guarding him.

    Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan accused the Kerala government of the alleged leak of security arrangements. The Minister termed the leak 'highly serious'. He claimed that the Chief Minister, who oversees the state's Home Department, could not be permitted to "wash his hands of such a lapse".

    The specifics of the security protocol include the number of officers who will be stationed at each critical location, their identities, backup plans for emergencies, and the routes the PM's convoy will follow.

    Earlier in a similar case when PM Modi visited Kerala after the Putingal fire incident, the security plan was shared on WhatsApp. Kerala had received instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs not to repeat this and to be exceedingly cautious during upcoming VIP visits. But this time, the fall has caused the cops some trouble.

    Also read: PM Modi invites 8 heads of Churches for meeting during Kochi visit

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
