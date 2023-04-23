Kerala: Man arrested for writing threat letter to attack PM Modi; Report

The letter was allegedly sent under the name of Johnny, who was questioned yesterday, out of personal animosity by Xavier, according to the police.

Ernakulam: Xavier, a native of Kochi, was arrested by Kerala police on Sunday in connection with the drafting of a threatening letter to carry out a suicide bomb attack on the Prime Minister who is scheduled to visit Kerala on April 24. The letter was allegedly sent under the name of Johnny, a native of Kaloor, Kochi who was questioned yesterday, out of personal animosity by Xavier, according to the police. After examining his handwriting scientifically, he was taken into custody.

On the last day, Johnny had already claimed that Xavier was the author of the letter. Johnny disclosed his concerns to the police. Johnny speculated that Xavier might have done this to avenge him. On the basis of this investigation, Xavier was found to be the accused.

Earlier this week, a letter threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who would visit Kerala on Monday—was delivered to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters. The letter had a phone number and was signed by Joseph John. During the course of the investigation, it was found that NJ Johnny, a native of Kathrikadavu, Ernakulam, is Joseph John. After being questioned, Johnny was clear that the letter was not his. He also informed the police that he had concerns about Xavier.

On the basis of Johnny's accusations, the police had previously questioned Xavier. The handwriting was examined scientifically after he refuted the accusation. However, it was clear that Xavier had written the letter in the name of Johnny.

The letter came into the spotlight on Saturday after an order from the Additional Director General of Police on security protocols during PM Modi’s visit was leaked on the media.

Meanwhile, security measures have been increased, and central investigation agencies have sought new information. All scheduled activities, according to BJP state chief K Surendran, would go into place. On April 24, Prime Minister Modi is slated to visit Kochi. The next day, he would be in Thiruvananthapuram to open the state's first Vande Bharat Express.

