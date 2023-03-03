Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP slams Delhi govt for setting up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in schools, AAP denies

    Manish Sisodia, who had 18 portfolios in the Delhi government including education, resigned from the Cabinet following his arrest by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the Delhi government is going to set up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP.

    Also read: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea

    "It is regrettable that even after Sisodia's arrest, the Delhi government "is not stopping its dirty politics in the name of education and has now stooped as low as to involving innocent school kids in it," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

    In response, the Delhi government issued a statement saying, "There is no involvement of any government department or government employee in any such activity. It is just BJP agenda."

    The BJP leader said, "Under the patronage of Delhi government, special 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks will be set up in government schools to garner forced support for Sisodia from students."

    Also read: CJI DY Chandrachud turns down plea for urgent listing of Hijab row cases; check details

    "Delhi BJP strongly condemns this dirty politics of forcing school kids to support Sisodia and urge that this 'I love Manish Sisodia' desk scheme be immediately shelved," he said.

    Senior AAP leaders, meanwhile, shared messages penned by students for Sisodia. Atishi, who will soon be included in the Cabinet as a minister, shared images of the messages on Twitter.

    Kapoor, however, urged Delhi LG VK Saxena in a tweet to stop the campaign. In another tweet, the BJP leader tagged NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and alleged that parents were being pressured by AAP to get such messages penned for Sisodia.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
