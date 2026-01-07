HP BJP chief Rajeev Bindal slammed the Congress for a 'misinformation campaign' against the VB-G RAM G scheme. He said the program guarantees 125 days of rural employment, more than MGNREGA, to boost economic security for rural families.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday hit back at the Congress, accusing it of running a nationwide misinformation campaign against the VB-G RAM G scheme.

He said the Congress was deliberately misleading the public about a programme that has been designed to strengthen rural livelihoods and provide greater economic security to rural families.

A Boost for Rural Livelihoods

Bindal said the objective of VB-G RAM G 2025 is to promote employment and livelihoods in rural areas. Under the scheme, rural households will be guaranteed 125 days of employment in a year, which is significantly higher than the 100 days provided under MGNREGA. He added that the scheme would ensure weekly wage payments, a move that would help improve the financial stability of rural workers.

"The Congress is spreading false propaganda across the country against VB-G RAM G. This scheme has been conceptualised to provide stronger economic security to rural families. By guaranteeing 125 days of employment, it goes well beyond earlier schemes and will directly benefit the poor and the working class," Bindal said.

NDA vs UPA on Rural Welfare

The Himachal BJP chief said the scheme would play a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy and improving livelihoods at the grassroots level. He asserted that when the performance of the UPA and NDA governments is compared, the NDA's contribution to rural employment and welfare schemes is "many times higher."

"Even under MGNREGA, the Modi-led central government has spent more funds than the UPA government. VB-G RAM G has been prepared in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and it will bring a visible change not only in the lives of labourers but also in the overall rural economy," he said.

Emphasis on Transparency and Accountability

Bindal further claimed that earlier schemes had faced allegations of corruption and scams in several states. He said the new scheme places a special emphasis on transparency and accountability.

"In the past, complaints of corruption and irregularities emerged from different states. Keeping those experiences in mind, this new scheme has been designed with a strong monitoring mechanism. Digital payments will be promoted to ensure transparency and to prevent leakages," he added. (ANI)