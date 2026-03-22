BJP's Prakash Reddy slammed Congress for 'false propaganda' on LPG shortage, assuring that PM Modi has secured shipments. He urged the public not to panic, stating only commercial supply is affected. The Centre has increased gas allocations to states.

BJP Slams Congress 'False Propaganda' on LPG Shortage

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Saturday criticised the Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation about LPG shortage in India, calling it "unfortunate" amid global energy supply challenges caused by the West Asia conflict. Speaking to ANI, Reddy highlighted that, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, several LPG shipments have already crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and more are expected to reach India in the coming days. He urged the public not to panic or fall for what he described as "false propaganda" from the Congress Party.

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"Only commercial gas is - supply chain is disturbed because of the war. But with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, already - a few ships already crossed the Hormuz line, and now another two, three ships also crossing today or tomorrow, and they reach India within a couple of days. And just because of Congress Party false propaganda, people are getting panic as far as gas is concerned. Appeal to the people, don't get panic," said Prakash Reddy.

Centre Increases Gas Allocations

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday announced that the Centre has increased gas allocations to states to 50 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with an additional 20 per cent supply to be implemented from March 23. In an official letter to all State and Union Territory Chief Secretaries, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal stated that the enhanced allocation aims to support key sectors, particularly those linked to food supply and public welfare.

Panic Booking Declines, Govt Monitors Situation

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Ministry on Friday said that panic booking of LPG cylinders has declined significantly, with only 55 lakh bookings reported on Thursday.

The government held an inter-ministerial briefing today to update on the current situation regarding the availability of essential commodities, particularly fuel and gas, amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions. (ANI)